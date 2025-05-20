Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been handed a welcome boost ahead of the Europa League final.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Devils will clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, tomorrow evening (May 20). A handful of players had been injury doubts for Man United, but seem to be nearing full fitness again as the hours tick away.

Joshua Zirkzee, Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro were all involved as Man United trained on the eve of the Europa League final clash. Forward Zirkzee has missed United’s last eight games in all competitions due to injury and had last month been ruled out for the rest of the season by boss Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dalot has been absent for six matches with a calf injury, while fellow defender Yoro sat out last Friday’s 1-0 loss at Chelsea having sustained a foot issue.

While that trio were able to take part with their team-mates at Carrington on Tuesday morning – as was Jonny Evans – there was still no sign of Matthijs de Ligt, sidelined for the last three games. United defender Lisandro Martinez is also still out of action.

For Tottenham, the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison have been ruled out of the cup final, having both picked up season-ending injuries. Pape Mater Sarr walked alongside medical staff down the tunnel against Aston Villa, but manager Ange Postecoglou believes his injury is not a serious one.

“Pape felt something in his back, so we took him off as a bit of a precation,” Postecoglou said. “I don’t think it’s anything too significant, speaking to him afterwards but he just felt something in his back.”