Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will battle it out for the Europa League trophy tomorrow - and fans can watch for free.

The Europa League final is taking place at the San Mames stadium tomorrow (May 21), with the two Premier League sides hoping to claim a piece of silverware to salvage their dismal seasons.

Spurs and Man United are 17th and 16th in the league respectively, having been dumped unceremonously out of domestic competitions. Both clubs have even been fielding weaker teams in their final Premier League games, giving their biggest stars a rest ahead of the final.

Through Discovery Plus, TNT Sports has made the final free to watch, regardless of whether you are a paying subscriber or not. Fans will also be able to watch the Champions League and Conference League finals without paying a single penny.

All fans will need to do is create a Discovery Plus account, without picking a payment plan. Here’s how you can do it before kick-off tomorrow.

How to make a Discovery Plus account

Rather than doing it through the app, the easiest way to set up a Discovery Plus account is via the website - which can be accessed on PC or mobile. First, go to Discoveryplus.com and choose “Sign Up”.

Then, you will need to give Discovery Plus your name, email address and set up a password before selecting “Continue”. Your account will then be signed in on whatever device you created your account on.

Using the email address and password you created, you can then log in to your account on any device you prefer.

Which devices have Discovery Plus?

Most modern devices have access to Discovery Plus, which can be downloaded through their respective app stores or libraries. The majority of Android and Apple phones can download it on the app store, and you can log in through your PC with Google Chrome, Safari or Firefox.

As for TV devices, Discovery Plus is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, EE TV, Chromecast, LG Smart TV, Now TV, Roku, Samsung TV and Sky TV.

You can also download the app on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.