TNT Sports has delighted fans by confirming that the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals will be free to watch.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, football fans were able to watch the European cup finals through Discovery Plus. It has been more than a decade since ITV lost the rights to UEFA’s club competitions, and for most of the time since then, the games were locked behind a paywall.

The 2024 finals being broadcast for free bucked the trend, but until now there had been no news about whether or not this would be done again. But thankfully for fans, TNT Sports has announced that the games will all be free to watch once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of these three European cup finals is the Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 21, followed by the Conference League final seven days later between Chelsea and Real Betis. Finally, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan will go head-to-head in the Champions League final on May 31.

All three finals will be broadcast through Discovery Plus, one of the many streaming services available nowadays. The app is available on smart TVs, mobile, PC, Apple TV and Amazon Firesticks. While you can pay for a Discovery Plus subscription, it is free to register - and you don’t have to pay a penny for the European cup finals.

Obviously, anyone with a TNT Sports subscription through Discovery Plus Premium, EE, Sky or Virgin Media will also have access to the matches.

When you click to register for Discovery Plus, the service will ask you for your first name, an email address, password and year of birth. The basic package is £3.99 per month, but this does not include sports programmes; they can only be accessed through the £30.99 per month premium plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further down when creating an account, there is an option to “Register to watch free content” - to watch the European cup finals for free, that is the button to press.

For the Europa League final, Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist will be commentating, with Gareth Bale, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Glenn Hoddle on punditry duties. Michael Antonio, Steve Sidwell and Joe Cole are the pundits for the Conference League final, with commentary from Adam Summerton and Lucy Ward.

Finally, the Champions League final will be also be commentated by Fletcher and McCoist, with Ferdinand being joined by Karen Carney and Owen Hargreaves.