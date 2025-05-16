Tottenham Hotspur fans will be able to watch their team compete for European glory from the comfort of their home stadium.

The match is being shown on TV via TNT Sports, and people who sign up to Discovery Plus can watch the game for free, regardless of whether or not they are a paying subscriber. But Spurs are going one step further for their fans, with a chance to watch the game live on TV with thousands of other fans.

Season ticket holders were invited to join fellow Spurs fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the game will be streamed live.

A club spokesperson said: “We’ll be hosting a live screening of the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, tickets for which are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for juniors (under 18). This represents a fantastic way for our fans to come together and watch the game live in N17, similar to a normal home matchday.

“Food and drink will be available to purchase throughout the evening from our bars and food outlets, which will be open from 6pm.

“You can also follow all the action via the Spurs Official app.”

There has been no announcement from Manchester United about whether they will do something similar for their fans, and with just a few days until the final, it seems unlikely that they have anything in the pipeline.

According to the latest team news, Dejan Kulusevski will miss the final after undergoing surgery for a patella injury. James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall and Radu Dragusin are also out for the rest of the season, while Son Heung-Min is back in action after a foot injury.