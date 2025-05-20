As many as 80,000 United and Spurs supporters are expected in Bilbao for the Europa League final.

The clash will take place tomorrow night (Wednesday 21 May) in the Spanish city. Bilbao is an industrial port city in northern Spain and is the de facto capital of Basque Country, with a skyscraper-filled downtown. It’s famed for the Frank Gehry–designed Guggenheim Museum.

It is the tenth largest city in Spain, with a population of more than 347,000 as of 2023. Bilbao airport [BIO] is located north of the city centre. A bus service links the airport with Bilbao Intermodal Station, including stops in the city centre. The service runs regularly throughout the day and takes approximately 20 minutes.

However, you could consider other airports to get to Bilbao. These are listed below.

Vitoria airport [VIT] (60 mins drive)

Santander airport [SDR] (80 mins drive)

San Sebastián airport [EAS] (90 mins drive)

Madrid airport [MAD] (four hour drive)

If you are heading to Bilbao for the Europa League final here are things you can do in the city.

Guggenheim Museum Bilbao: A must-see architectural marvel and home to a world-class collection of modern and contemporary art.

Bilbao’s historic quarter: Also known as the ‘Siete Calles’ [Seven Streets], Bilbao’s historic quarter is an intricate network of streets that make up the city’s oldest and possibly liveliest neighbourhood. Located close to the estuary, it is home to the city’s most iconic historical monuments including the Cathedral of Santiago, and the Church of San Antón.

Bilbao’s Gran Vía: A lively shopping area, with a certain aristocratic air, Bilbao’s Gran Vía is a pleasant avenue along which to stroll, shop and admire the architecture.

Bilbao’s Santiago Cathedral: This is the Basque Country’s greatest Gothic monument. Santiago Cathedral was built over 600 years ago, but has only been recognised as a cathedral since 1955.

Church of San Antón: One of the icons of Bilbao, it even appears on the city’s coat of arms. Construction of the Church of San Antón began in 1468.

The Artxanda Mirador [Viewing Point]: If you go up Mount Artxanda, the Artxanda Mirador offers visitors the opportunity to experience Bilbao from a different perspective. It stands at an altitude of 300 metres.

Mercado de la Ribera: One of Spain’s largest food markets is located on the right-hand bank of the river Nervión, in the heart of the old quarter.

Basílica de Begoña: The basilica of Nuestra Señora de Begoña towers above the city and watches over it. In the Plaza de Unamuno, you will find the 213 steps of the Calzadas de Mallona, a stairway that will lead you to this beautiful basilica dedicated to the city’s patron saint.

Doña Casilda Park: Built in a Romantic style in 1907, Doña Casilda Park is the green lung of Bilbao. It is an ideal place to take a little break and relax during your sightseeing tour of Bilbao.

Bilbao’s Fine Arts Museum: Apart from the renowned Guggenheim, Bilbao has other museums that are well worth visiting. This is certainly true for the Fine Arts Museum, one of the most important in Spain.