The Manchester United team are currently gearing up to fly to Bilbao ahead of their Europa League final match against Tottenham.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday (21 May) in Bilbao. Today (Tuesday 20 May) thousands of fans are travelling to Bilbao for the big game.

As many as 80,000 United and Spurs supporters are expected in Bilbao for Wednesday night's final, with Spanish outlet El Correo suggesting locals are braced for the Brits to 'colonise' the Basque city. United won the Europa League back in 2017, and some of their supporters appear confident of creating more unforgettable memories on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One supporter posted a photo of him and his son holding a bottle of cider on a plane on social media, writing: “Name something better than going to a European final with your son. First one for the lad too!!!”.

The Manchester United team are currently gearing up to fly to Bilbao ahead of their Europa League final match against Tottenham. (Manchester United via Getty Images) | Manchester United via Getty Imag

On Monday (19 May), Tottenham Hotspur stars and backroom staff boarded their Europa League final flight to Bilbao. Today, the Manchester United team will be flying to Bilbao.

On X it has been reported that the team will be flying at 3pm from Manchester Airport. An account named Attacking Football said: “UPDATE: Manchester United will fly to Bilbao at 3pm this afternoon ahead of the Europa League final.” The squad have been undertaking training this morning before their flight this afternoon.