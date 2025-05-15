Europa League final: Ryanair adds 800 extra seats from Stansted Airport for UEFA Man United and Spurs match in Bilbao
Ryanair has added 800 extra seats for the 2025 UEFA Europa League Final match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at the Estadio de San Mamés stadium in Bilbao on Wednesday 21 May. These extra Ryanair flights between Stansted and Vitoria will operate from Tues 20 May until Friday 23 May.
20 May
Stansted-Vitoria. Departing: 11:35. Arriving: 14:35
21 May
Stansted-Vitoria. Departing: 06:30. Arriving: 09:30
22 May
Vitoria-Stansted. Departing: 21:35. Arriving: 22:25
23 May
Vitoria-Stansted. Departing: 10:25. Arriving: 11:15
Vitoria Airport is around a 50-minute taxi journey to Bilbao. Or you can take a bus which takes around 1 hour and 20 minutes. Authorities are expecting more than 80,000 fans in Bilbao for the final.
Those in the city will have to find alternative routes to the stadium as San Mames metro station, which serves the stadium, will be closed from 3pm on matchday. It comes amid fears of a 'crush' and overcrowding at the station, according to Bilbao daily newspaper El Correo. The publication reported that it would be the first time the station will be fully shut on the day of a major event, with fans not allowed to enter or exit.