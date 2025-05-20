Tottenham Hotspur fans have “taken over all London airports” ahead of their clash against Manchester United in Bilbao.

Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday (21 May) in Bilbao. Today (Tuesday 20 May) thousands of fans are travelling to Bilbao for the big game.

Reports are surfacing on social media of airports in London being full of Spurs fans, wearing their shirts. One user said: “Spurs fans have overtaken all the London airports.” While a video posted on social media showed fans singing at the airport “we’re on our way”.

Another user posted: “I’m at Luton airport and I’m seeing a lot of Spurs shirts!”. As many as 80,000 United and Spurs supporters are expected in Bilbao for Wednesday night's final, with Spanish outlet El Correo suggesting locals are braced for the Brits to 'colonise' the Basque city. United won the Europa League back in 2017, and some of their supporters appear confident of creating more unforgettable memories on Wednesday.

On Monday (19 May), Tottenham Hotspur stars and backroom staff boarded their Europa League final flight to Bilbao. Today, the Manchester United team will be flying to Bilbao.

On X it has been reported that the team will be flying at 3pm from Manchester Airport. An account named Attacking Football said: “UPDATE: Manchester United will fly to Bilbao at 3pm this afternoon ahead of the Europa League final.” The squad have been undertaking training this morning before their flight this afternoon.