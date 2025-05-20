Man United and Tottenham Hotspur fans have shared their crazy travel plans as they make their way to Bilbao for the Europa League final.

One user on X said that “Race Around The World has got nothing on Spurs (and Utd) fans inventive and impressive travel jigsaw plans on the way to Bilbao.” The user added: “Amazing stuff to read and hear.”

Tottenham Hotspur face Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday (21 May) in Bilbao. As many as 80,000 United and Spurs supporters are expected in Bilbao for Wednesday night's final, with Spanish outlet El Correo suggesting locals are braced for the Brits to 'colonise' the Basque city.

Fans have started a series of epic journeys to get to Bilbao.The prohibitive flight and hotel prices mean supporters have taken travel arrangements into their own hands, with boats and campervans being used.

One Manchester United fan posted a picture of a boat in a canal on Sunday morning, writing: “En-Route to Bilbao. Over bay of Biscay, should arrive Tuesday night. A three-day journey, then.”

On Monday morning, the supporter gave an update with a video from the Bay of Biscay, claiming there was 'better phone signal on the moon'. Another United fan kitted out his Ford campervan with club memorabilia just to get on the nerves of a Tottenham fan he was picking up. Another posted: “Flight to Malaga Malaga to Bilbao in campervan 8 hours with 3 other reds. Let the road trip begin safe journey to all you reds.”

Some are even camping overnight in Barcelona. One Manchester United fan posted on X: “Boat and car to airport, fly to Barca, sleep in a 4 man tent overnight , drive to Bilbao tomorrow. Drive / fly back Thursday”.

Elsewhere, fans explained the circuitous routes they would be taking by plane to get to northern Spain. One user posted on X: “I’m winning this. Manchester-Dublin-Santander today. Santander-San Sebastian tomorrow. San Sebastián - Bilbao Wednesday. Bilbao-Rome Friday morning. Rome-Naples train Friday lunch. Napoli vs Cagliari Friday 19:45 for Serie A title decider. Naples-Manchester Saturday morning. The end”.

Another Manchester United fan said: “Man > Barca (sleep in airport) > Santander (Wednesday morning) Bilbao > Zaragoza > Barca > Manchester (Thursday night)”. Others will take in journeys via Venice, Amsterdam, and Milan.One fan joked they might take a llama across the Pyrenees.