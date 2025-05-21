Tottenham Hotspur fans are lapping up the atmosphere in Bilbao ahead of the Europa League final clash against Manchester United.

A video shared on social media last night showed Spurs fans partying in the streets of the Spanish city ahead of the game taking place today (Wednesday 21 May). A user posted the video with the caption: “Tottenham fans have a party in Spain ahead of the Europa League Final tomorrow.”

One user replied: “Bottoms up, lads! Let's bring that trophy home. #COYS”. It comes after there were many posts shared on X, formerly Twitter, claiming that Spurs fans had taken over Bilbao.

Videos show thousands of Spurs fans on the streets of the Spanish city, singing chants and indeed taking over. One user posted that “more” Spurs fans are “on the way”.

As many as 80,000 United and Spurs supporters are expected in Bilbao for Wednesday night's final, with Spanish outlet El Correo suggesting locals are braced for the Brits to 'colonise' the Basque city. United won the Europa League back in 2017, and some of their supporters appear confident of creating more unforgettable memories on Wednesday.

On Monday (19 May), Tottenham Hotspur stars and backroom staff boarded their Europa League final flight to Bilbao. The Manchester United team flew out to Bilbao on Tuesday.

Both teams are aiming to put their rotten seasons behind them by claiming silverware with success in the Europa League. The two Premier League sides come together in the final in Bilbao this evening.

Each side have seen their hopes of playing in the competition evaporate due to their league positions amid woeful league form. Ahead of the final league game of the season, United sit 16th having won just 10 games all season. Meanwhile, the North Londoners have been even worse, sitting a point and a place worse off having lost 21 league games this term.