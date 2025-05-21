Tottenham Hotspur fans “throw beer” over Man United supporters as they “walk down street” in Bilbao.

A video is going viral on Twitter, X, showing Spurs supporters chucking beer at Man United fans as they walk down a street in the Spanish city of Bilbao. Thousands of fans from both teams have descended upon the city ahead of the Europa League final clash taking place tonight at 8pm.

Football Away Days posted the video on X saying: “Tottenham fans throwing beer over Manchester United fans walking down the street in Bilbao”. Man United fans rushed to the comments to slate Spurs supporters.

One Man United fan said: “Buying expensive beer to throw away. Tottenham logic.” Another user said: “Why do they always travel to Spain to cause wreak havoc with their obnoxious behaviour”. A third added: “Weird blokes”.

As many as 80,000 United and Spurs supporters are expected in Bilbao for Wednesday night's final, with Spanish outlet El Correo suggesting locals are braced for the Brits to 'colonise' the Basque city. United won the Europa League back in 2017, and some of their supporters appear confident of creating more unforgettable memories on Wednesday.

On Monday (19 May), Tottenham Hotspur stars and backroom staff boarded their Europa League final flight to Bilbao. The Manchester United team flew out to Bilbao on Tuesday.

A video shared on social media last night showed Spurs fans partying in the streets of the Spanish city ahead of the game taking place today (Wednesday 21 May). A user posted the video with the caption: “Tottenham fans have a party in Spain ahead of the Europa League Final tomorrow.”

Videos showed thousands of Spurs fans on the streets of the Spanish city, singing chants. One user posted that “more” Spurs fans are “on the way”.