The Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will kick-off tonight at 8pm at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football fans in Bilbao are beginning to post pictures of the city this morning - showing blue skies and the sun out. The excitement is brewing and the fans are ready.

As many as 80,000 United and Spurs supporters are expected in Bilbao for Wednesday night's final, with Spanish outlet El Correo suggesting locals are braced for the Brits to 'colonise' the Basque city. United won the Europa League back in 2017, and some of their supporters appear confident of creating more unforgettable memories on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NationalWorld asked ChatGPT to predict the line-ups of both teams tonight, what the score will be and which hotels the players are likely to be staying at in the Spanish city. The answers are listed below.

The Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will kick-off tonight at 8pm at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Which hotels are Man U and Spurs players likely to be staying at in Bilbao?

ChatGPT says: “As of now, there is no publicly confirmed information regarding the specific hotel where the Manchester United team is staying in Bilbao ahead of the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur on May 21, 2025. Teams often keep such details confidential for security and privacy reasons.

“However, it's common for football teams to choose accommodations that are close to the match venue and offer the necessary facilities for rest and preparation. Given that the final is taking place at San Mamés Stadium, hotels in the vicinity are likely candidates.

“One such hotel is the Hotel Ilunion San Mamés, which is less than 1 km from the stadium and offers modern amenities, including a restaurant and 24-hour front desk service. Another possibility is the Hotel Ercilla, a well-known four-star hotel located in central Bilbao, which has a history of hosting prominent guests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will the line-up be for Man U and Spurs?

ChatGPT says: “Manchester United have confirmed their squad for the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur on May 21, 2025, in Bilbao. Key defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez are absent due to injuries.”

Listed below is the AI’s predicted line-up for Manchester United.

Goalkeeper: André Onana

Defenders: Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro

Wing-backs: Diogo Dalot (right), Patrick Dorgu (left)

Midfielders: Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte

Attacking Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho

Striker: Rasmus Højlund

It adds: “This formation reflects manager Ruben Amorim's preferred 3-4-2-1 setup, aiming to balance defensive solidity with attacking prowess. The inclusion of returning players like Zirkzee and Dalot provides additional options off the bench.”

Listed below is the predicted team line-up for Spurs.

Goalkeeper: Guglielmo Vicario

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defenders: Pedro Porro (RB), Cristian Romero (CB), Micky van de Ven (CB), Destiny Udogie (LB)

Midfielders: Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr

Forwards: Brennan Johnson (RW), Heung-Min Son (LW), Mathys Tel (ST)

ChatGPT says: “This lineup reflects manager Ange Postecoglou's adjustments due to injuries and aims to balance defensive solidity with attacking prowess. The inclusion of fit-again players like Sarr provides additional options in midfield.”

What will the Europa League final score be - who will win?

ChatGPT predicts that Manchester United will win 2-1 over Tottenham. It says: “Considering the teams' European performances and head-to-head record this season, the match is expected to be tightly contested. While Tottenham has dominated previous encounters, Manchester United's European form and squad depth could prove decisive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur. This prediction aligns with insights from various analysts and betting markets, suggesting a narrow victory for Manchester United in what promises to be an exciting finale.”