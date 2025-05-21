A Tottenham Hotspur fan is reportedly missing in Spain after failing to get a lift with his friends to Bilbao.

Niall McKevitt, 31, has reportedly gone missing in Zaragoza, Spain. He was last seen in the Spanish city at 9pm.

His friend Glenn posted of his disappearance on X, formerly Twitter. The post reads: “Hello mate appreciate this is a weird one but a friend of mine has gone missing in Spain last night, specifically Zaragoza. He was due to meet some friends and get a lift to Bilbao this morning and his name is Niall. Can you please RT to see if anyone has seen him?”.

New Spurs Order X page is now spreading the word. It has posted: “SPURS FAN MISSING IN SPAIN. Name: Niall McKevitt. Age: 31.

“Last seen at 9pm in Zaragoza. Was due to meet friends in Zaragoza this morning for a transfer to Bilbao for the Europa League Final and has been missing since last night. Any information, please DM us or @GlennNights.”

Pictures accompany the post showing Mr McKevitt and what he was last wearing in Zaragoza. Mr McKevitt had been in Zaragoza and was due to travel to Bilbao to watch Tottenham Hotspur take on Man United in Bilbao for the Europa League final this evening (Wednesday 21 May).

Many football fans heading to Bilbao have had to fly to other Spanish cities first and then drive. As many as 80,000 United and Spurs supporters are expected in Bilbao for Wednesday night's final.