Tottenham Hotspur fans have said they are “never ordering Domino’s again” after their new billboard outside the club’s London stadium.

Spurs Army posted a picture of the new billboard parked outside Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium. The new billboard from Domino’s reads: “1,569,227,300 pizzas delivered since Spurs last won a trophy”.

One Spurs fan responded to the post saying: “Never ordering from them again”. Another said: “Boycott them. No one be ordering a dominoes tonight”. A third fan added: “Can someone throw a rock at it“.

Another user questioned whether the billboard was real. However, Domino’s official account on X, formerly Twitter, had posted the image too with the caption “one day I'll get bored of cooking Spurs - but not today“.

Both teams are aiming to put their rotten seasons behind them by claiming silverware with success in the Europa League. The two Premier League sides come together in the Europa League final in Bilbao this evening (Wednesday 21 May).

Each side have seen their hopes of playing in the competition evaporate due to their league positions amid woeful league form. Ahead of the final league game of the season, United sit 16th having won just 10 games all season. Meanwhile, the North Londoners have been even worse, sitting a point and a place worse off having lost 21 league games this term.

As many as 80,000 United and Spurs supporters are expected in Bilbao for Wednesday night's final, with Spanish outlet El Correo suggesting locals are braced for the Brits to 'colonise' the Basque city. United won the Europa League back in 2017, and some of their supporters appear confident of creating more unforgettable memories on Wednesday.

On Monday (19 May), Tottenham Hotspur stars and backroom staff boarded their Europa League final flight to Bilbao. The Manchester United team flew out to Bilbao on Tuesday.