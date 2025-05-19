A plethora of managers are in the running to become the new Hull City boss.

After less than six months in charge, Ruben Selles was sacked by the Tigers after the final day of the Championship season. Hull managed to escape relegation, having been in the botton three when he took charge in December last year.

The 41-year-old Spaniard is the third manager sacked by Hull owner Acun Ilicali in the last 12 months and the club now begin their search for a fifth permanent boss since the Turkish media mogul took control in early 2022.

Hull said in a statement: “Following a thorough review of football operations after a challenging campaign, the club feels a change in leadership is necessary to move the team forward in line with our ambitions.”

The Tigers went into the final day of the season in the bottom three and a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth was enough to save them, while Selles won nine of his 27 league games in charge.

Now, the bookies are pricing up potential replacements for Selles - and Hull have plenty of options to choose from. Shane Orton from Sportscasting said: “Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has done it again - another controversial sacking as he sent Ruben Selles marching after he kept the Tigers in the championship.

“In terms of their new boss, oddsmakers are pointing to Plymouth boss Miron Muslic (3/1) as the man at the head of the market. After putting in a heroic effort at keeping Argyle in the league that just fell short, there will be no shortage of potential suitors for the Bosnian manager.

“One eye-catching name in the market is former Forest boss Steve Cooper who is chalked up at 8/1 to take over at the Yorkshire club. It would be quite the coup if Hull’s divisive owner could tempt Cooper to the MKM stadium.”

Here are the full odds for the new Hull City manager:

Miron Muslic - 3/1

Rob Edwards - 9/2

Tom Cleverly - 5/1

Tony Mowbray - 5/1

Marti Cifuentes - 7/1

Steve Cooper - 8/1

Gary O’Neil - 10/1

Luke Williams - 10/1

Andrew Crofts - 12/1

Ryan Mason - 12/1

Nuri Sahin - 14/1

Russell Martin - 14/1

Dave Challinor - 16/1

Pep Lijnders - 16/1

John Terry - 18/1

Ralph Hasenhuttl - 20/1

Richie Wellens - 20/1

Sean Dyche - 20/1