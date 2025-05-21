As Rory McIlroy jets into Bilbao to support his team Manchester Untied, which other celebrity fans can we expect to see?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Golf superstar and Manchester United fan Rory McIlroy was seen catching up with Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes in Bilbao ahead of the Europa League Final. Rio Ferdinand took to his Instagram stories to reveal a photograph of him and Rory in Bilbao and wrote: “What a guy” and tagged him.

Rory McIlroy is a long-time supporter of Manchester United and idolised Roy Keane growing up. When he received the Green Jacket after the 2025 Masters Tournament, the golf champion said that he would be happy to wear it to a Manchester United game if it could “inspire some better play” from his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Rory McIlroy has supported Manchester United since childhood, there are some stars who you may not know are Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester Untied fans.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tom Holland

Yes, the Spider-Man actor is a big fan of the club and has followed them since the 2019 Champions League Final.

Adele

Megastar Adele is one of Tottenham Hotspur’s better known celebrity supporters and has been seen singing on video the famous ‘glory, glory, Tottenham Hotspur’ chant.

Are Harry Styles, Adele and Julia Roberts the biggest celebrity fans of Spurs and Manchester United, and which star supports which team? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

JK Rowling

Although JK Rowling is not a big football fan, she supports Tottenham because of her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Wahlberg

The Hollywood actor has featured with Spurs legend Ledley King in an acting Masterclass.

Kenneth Branagh

According to reports, the filmmaker fell in love with the club from a young age.

Trevor McDonald

Newsreader Trevor McDonald is a lifelong Spurs fan and has been supporting the team since the 1960s.

Manchester United

Julia Roberts

Yes you did read that correctly. Julia Roberts is a big fan of Manchester United, she watched them play in the States when they were over there for their 2023 tour and has also been spotted at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Styles

In 2024, Harry Styles certainly attracted attention when he attended Luton Town's match against Manchester United. One X user wrote: "We see your Taylor Swift at the Superbowl, American pop culture, and we raise you Harry Styles at Kenilworth Road for Luton vs Man Utd."

Luke Littler

Darts sensation Luke Littler is a huge Manchester United fan and messaged Mason Mount on Instagram when he returned to training for the club.

Usain Bolt, Rachel Riley and Stormzy

Usain Bolt has been spotted at several Manchester United games. Countdown host Rachel Riley has regularly attended games at Manchester United. Stormzy may be from London, but he has supported Manchester United since 2017.