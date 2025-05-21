German referee Felix Zwayer will take charge of tonight’s UEFA Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zwayer, 44, will be joined by assistant referees Robert Kempter and Christian Dietz, with Bastian Dankert on VAR duties.

While Zwayer is one of UEFA’s most experienced officials, having refereed the 2023 Nations League final, multiple matches at Euro 2024, and the Champions League semi-final between Arsenal and PSG, his historic involvement in a match-fixing scandal resurfaces every time he is named.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Felix Zwayer’s controversy?

Zwayer was banned for six months in 2006 after being linked to a widespread match-fixing scandal involving fellow German official Robert Hoyzer. Hoyzer was later handed a lifetime ban after admitting to fixing several matches in exchange for money.

While Zwayer denied direct involvement, an investigation found he accepted a €300 payment from Hoyzer. Zwayer later helped expose the scandal, which led to a reduced punishment and allowed him to resume his refereeing career.

Zwayer will be the man in the middle | Getty Images

The controversy was reignited in 2021 when Jude Bellingham, then a Borussia Dortmund midfielder, publicly criticised Zwayer after a heated loss to Bayern Munich. Zwayer had awarded a late penalty to Bayern, prompting Bellingham to reference the referee’s past:

“You give a referee that has match-fixed before the biggest game in Germany – what do you expect?” he said. “You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game. He is not even looking at the ball... I don’t even think he’s looking at the ball.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellingham was later fined for the comments, but the incident highlighted ongoing unease about Zwayer's presence in high-stakes matches.

Jude Bellingham has previously been very critical of England's semi-final referee Felix Zwayer. (Getty Images) | Getty Images

Is he married and does he have children?

Zwayer graduated to refereeing adult football games at the age of 17. He rose gradually through the amateur and semi-professional ranks, arriving in Germany’s second division in 2007. Two years later, he moved to the German top-flight Bundesliga, and his international badge followed in 2012.

He previously worked as a real estate broker and married with two daughters. He currently lives in Berlin.

Europa League Final - where to watch in the UK

Manchester United prepare to face their Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in tonight’s Europa League final in Bilbao, Spain. The match will be available on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, Paramount+ in the United States, the Sony Sports Network in India and Stan Sport in Australia.