Although it is all about Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the Europa League Final 2025, the players will be supported by their glamorous WAGS.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will not only be the battle of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on the pitch tonight at the Europa League Final 2025 in Bilbao, but there will also be a battle off the pitch when it comes to which team has the most glamorous WAGS.

When it comes to the Tottenham Hotspur’s WAGS, let’s start with Ioana Stan, the Architecture student who is the girlfriend of Radu Dragusin who will not be playing tonight. Ioana, is the daughter of Gabriel Stan, the former deputy mayor of Constanta in Romania, and boasts 26.9K followers on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ioana posted a photograph and videos of herself in Bilbao on her stories so obviously still wanted to be at the Europa League Final to support her boyfriend and the team.

Another glamorous Tottenham WAG is Indira Ampiot, the girlfriend of Mathy Tel. She won Miss France in 2023 and competed in Miss Universe in 2024.

Indira Ampiot has 423K followers on Instagram but looks to be in Cannes for the Film Festival rather than Bilbao. Karen Romero, the wife of Cristian Romero, shares two children with the Argentinian centre-back, but her Instagram is private.

Europa League Final 2025: Will Tottenham or Manchester United win the battle of the WAGS? From left: Melany La Banca and Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur and Anouska Santos with Manchester United's Luke Shaw. Photos: melanylabanca and anouskasantos/Instagram | melanylabanca and anouskasantos/Instagram

Melany La Banca, who has 41K followers on Instagram, is the girlfriend of Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur, and the couple have a daughter together. She shares photographs of their daughter and Rodrigo on Instagram and on April 5, she shared a picture of their family on Instagram and wrote: “Happy birthday and happy 10 years my love! Thank you for the beautiful family you gave me, thank you for always being there in the good and not so good, thank you for everything!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also said: “They are the best thing that happened to me in my life!! And here we go for many more birthdays!! Always together as we say since we met! I love you with all my heart!”

Now onto the Manchester United WAGS and more specifically Molly-Mae Hague’s good friend, Anouska Santos, the girlfriend of Luke Shaw. The couple have three children together and Anouska is the owner of accessories brand, Treats Studios.

Anouska Santos, who has 86.4K followers on Instagram, often shares photographs of her children and glamorous lifestyle. Maja Nilsson, who married Swedish defender Victor Lindelof in 2018, has been dubbed the Premier League's hottest WAG.

Maja Nilsson, known as Maja Nilsson Lindelof has 257K followers on Instagram and is pregnant with the couple’s third child. She recently shared a photograph of herself with her bump on the cover of Elle magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melanie Kamayou, 29, is a pharmacist and businesswoman and is also the wife of goalkeeper Andre Onana, the couple married in 2023. Melanie Kamayou, who is Dr.Melanie Kamayou on her Instagram, has 71.6K followers and describes herself in her bio as a ‘businesswoman and philanthropist. She is also the co-chair of the Andrew Onana Foundation and attended MCPHS, the Official Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

Fern Hawkins is the wife of Harry Maguire, the couple share two daughters, Lillie Saint Maguire, six, and Piper Rose, and last year, Fern set up a floristry business, The Saint Rose Floristry named after their daughters.