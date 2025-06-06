Ange Postecoglou set for massive payday if he's sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager

Tottenham will have to pay manager Ange Postecoglou an eye-watering amount if they sack him, according to fresh reports.

Postecoglou has been under pressure following a disappointing Premier League campaign in which Spurs finished 17th.

Injuries played a major role, but inconsistent performances and a dramatic drop-off after a strong start raised serious concerns about his future.

While the club pivoted to focus on the Europa League during the run-in - sacrificing domestic form in the process - the strategy paid off with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the final.

That win not only ended Spurs' long wait for silverware but also secured Champions League football and a significant financial boost.

Still, reports ahead of the final suggested that Tottenham had already decided to part ways with Postecoglou, regardless of the result.

That decision has yet to be officially confirmed, but a new report from the Telegraph claims that chairman Daniel Levy is leaning toward a change and is preparing to pay a £4m compensation package. This would be in addition to the £2m bonus Postecoglou earned for winning the Europa League.

Despite his European success and the backing of many fans, Postecoglou’s future looks uncertain.

The club is reportedly lining up potential replacements, with Brentford manager Thomas Frank emerging as the frontrunner. Frank is said to be Spurs’ top target due to his Premier League experience and reputation for player development.

Other names linked include Fulham’s Marco Silva, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, and Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner.