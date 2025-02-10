Could Ange Postecoglou be sacked as Tottenham manager? | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Some Tottenham fans are calling for Ange Postecoglou’s head after Spurs were dumped out of the FA Cup.

In the FA Cup fourth round, Tottenham were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa, mere days after also being eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Liverpool.

With Spurs also languishing in 14th in the Premier League table, the London club has no chance of a domestic trophy this season. Instead, all hopes of silverware now hinge on winning the Europa League - although the likes Manchester United, Lazio and Athletic Bilbao are also strong contenders.

As media speculation continues to swirl around manager Postecoglou, the Australia has hit back at “agenda” against him from fans and media outlets alike.

Could Ange Postecoglou be sacked as Tottenham manager? | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He said: “I’m not talking about me. People can judge me. They can say I’ve done a bad job, I’m not up to it or whatever - that’s fine. What I’m saying is you can’t be critical of players or players’ performances at this time.

“Because if you do, then do that with everyone else. Be as critical of other clubs when they’ve got nine or 10 or 11 players out; none of them have, and have to play every week. People will judge me. But you can’t judge this group of players on what’s happened.

“Whether people think I can do that or not, that’s for others to judge. But there’s got to be a better appreciation for what a very small group of players have been doing for the last two and a half months.

“It can’t be that people think that’s an excuse. That’s just not anywhere near close to objective analysis. That’s just agenda-driven stuff.

“If it’s to get rid of me that’s fine. Good on ya. But in terms of this group of players, what they’ve given over the past two and half months has been outstanding, it’s a credit to them, I can’t speak highly enough of them.”

While Postecoglou is standing firm against the criticism he faces, there are some Tottenham fans who want to see him replaced. Here are some of the names being floated around who could potentially replace him.

Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank has been at Brentford since 2016. | Getty Images

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been at the London club for almost a decade, having arrived as assistant head coach in 2016 - and established himself as a competent gaffer in the process. He’s known for not only getting the most out of his attacking options (just look at the likes of Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo’s performances in recent years), but also for solidifying the defence.

While this sounds like the silver bullet Tottenham needs, especially if they want to get record signing Dominic Solanke firing on all cylinders, the reality of prising Frank from Brentford makes this far more difficult.

The Bees are currently outperforming Spurs in the Premier League, and Frank’s job is perhaps one of the most secure in England. Would he really want to sacrifice that for the merry-go-round we’ve seen at Tottenham in the last 10 years?

Andoni Iraola

Andoni Iraola has taken Bournemouth to heights never before seen by fans. | Getty Images

Iraola is the name topping the list for Tottenham fans - but this one is pretty much a pipe dream.

The Spaniard has taken Bournemouth from mid-table minnows to a team that might end up playing European football next season. Like Thomas Frank at Brentford, he is adored by the fans and secure in his job, but is also on the verge of taking his side to the lofty heights of the Europa League.

Giving that up just to be reunited with Dominic Solanke would be a very strange move indeed. If Iraola were to move away from the Cherries, it would likely be to a top European club like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Inter Milan... not Tottenham.

Edin Terzic

Edin Terzic’s style of play did not suit Borussia Dortmund - but could work in the Premier League. | Getty Images

Dubbed the “German Sean Dyche” by some fans, Edin Terzic is perhaps the only serious contender for the Tottenham job. Having recently parted ways with Borussia Dortmund, he is on the market for a new job.

His long ball style of play didn’t really suit the current state of the Bundesliga, where his deep-lying defenders found themselves overwhelmed at times by teams playing a high press. But in the Premier League we see that style work far more effectively.

It won’t win Tottenham any silverware, and it might not be enough to bring them back into contention for a top four finish, but Terzic’s style and tenacity would be enough to steady the ship in the short-term, while Spurs wait for a more suitable manager for the future.

Ryan Mason

Ryan Mason is Tottenham’s assistant head coach. | Getty Images

Should Tottenham bite the bullet and sack Postecoglou, there may be a period where Spurs don’t actually have a manager.

In this period, it would probably be assistant coach and former Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason who steps up as interim boss. He has plenty of experience doing so, overseeing the end of the 2020/21 season after Jose Mourinho was sacked, and again in 2023 during the Conte/Stellini fiasco.

During both stints, Mason actually handled himself quite well in the dugout - particularly in 2021 when he helped guide Spurs over the line to a Europa Conference League spot, crucially finishing above Arsenal in the Premier League?

Would he be capable of filling the role full-time? His points per game record of 1.46 isn’t far behind what Postecoglou has managed so far this season at 1.51. It would be a risk and an almighty punt, but if there are no other options available, what else could Spurs really do?