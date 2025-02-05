Harry Kane could make a shock Premier League comeback. | Getty Images

Harry Kane apparently has a secret clause in his Bayern Munich contract that could allow him to return to England.

Kane, who became one of Europe’s top strikers during his time at Tottenham, scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for the club. Despite his individual success, he spent years without a major team trophy and eventually sought a move away during the 2023 summer transfer window.

With just a year remaining on his Tottenham contract, Kane was available for a relatively reasonable fee. Bayern Munich ultimately won the race to sign the England captain, securing his services for approximately £86m, despite interest from Premier League clubs.

The 31-year-old narrowly missed out on silverware in his debut season in Germany, but Bayern Munich currently lead the Bundesliga table. Under Vincent Kompany’s management, Kane has maintained his impressive goal-scoring record, netting 70 times in 72 appearances.

Over the past 18 months, there have been intermittent rumors of Kane returning to the Premier League. Now, according to German outlet Sport Bild, the striker has a specific clause in his contract, which is set to run until 2027, that could facilitate such a move.

Detailing the so-called ‘secret agreement,’ which is only valid during winter transfer windows, the report said: “The striker would have had to pull the clause during the winter transfer window and would then have been allowed to move for an estimated sum of €80m (£66.5m).

“However, the clause will be valid again next winter, then for a transfer for summer 2026. The transfer fee that FC Bayern would receive in this case should then only be an estimated €65m (£54m). When the contract ends in the summer of 2027, the striker would then be free of charge.”