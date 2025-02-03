Tottenham make 'surprise' bid for Crystal Palace defender wanted by Chelsea

Tottenham are trying to bolster their squad before the transfer window closes. | Getty Images

Tottenham are continuing to try and flex their muscles in the January transfer market.

According to multiple sources, Tottenham are one of the few Premier League clubs with money to spend, as most clubs are needing to sell players before they can buy.

This is due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), which have been designed to stop clubs from overspending in transfer windows. Regardless, Spurs are struggling to entice players to join them as they sit 14th in the Premier League table.

After some interest in Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, it has emerged that they also submitted a bid for another top centre-back over the weekend.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Spurs approached Crystal Palace in hopes of prising their captain - who had previously been linked with a move either back to Chelsea, or up north to Newcastle United.

Posting on X, Romano said: “ Tottenham keep trying for Axel Disasi after loan fee agreed with Chelsea as revealed yesterday, no green light yet from player.

“Spurs also made a late bid for Marc Guehi in last 48 hours as a top target but Palace rejected, will now run to summer; out of contract in June 2026.”

Guehi, 24, has been a rock for Crystal Palace this season, despite all the transfer rumours surrounding his future. He has played 28 games for the club and even popped up with three goals in that time. He was also a key part of Gareth Southgate’s England line-up that reached the final of the Euros last summer.