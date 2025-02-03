Aston Villa deal 'hijacked' by Tottenham as Chelsea negotiations hit major stumbling block
Over the past couple of weeks, it had emerged that Aston Villa were keen on bringing in Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.
The French defender, 26, had been on the verge of packing his bags for Villa Park after reportedly agreeing terms with the club, only for Chelsea to snatch the rug from under him over the past weekend.
As the transfer window draws to a close, Chelsea are unwilling to negotiate with Aston Villa as the two clubs are now competing for a spot in the Champions League. The Blues are currently sixth in the Premier League, with Aston Villa eighth - with just three points between them.
According to TalkSport, Tottenham have now agreed a £5m loan fee for Disasi, but the player is reluctant to join Chelsea’s historic rivals - perhaps out of loyalty to the fans of the club he’s spent the past year and a half at.
Disasi moved to Chelsea in the 2023 summer transfer window from Monaco, having never played outside of France until then. The Frenchman is instead waiting on word from Aston Villa.
Although personal agreements have been made, the two clubs have not made any sort of agreement.