Jhon Duran, left, could be leaving Aston Villa for Saudi side Al Nassr. | Getty Images

Aston Villa are plotting a late spending spree as the transfer window draws to a close.

The Lions are currently eighth in the Premier League, and manager Unai Emery is hoping to make a push for European football in the second half of the season.

As part of this push, he is keen to strengthen his side before the transfer window closes - and is plotting a big spending spree before the February 3 deadline. One player has apparently already agreed terms for a move, with two other players on Emery’s radar.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has agreed personal terms for a move to Villa Park. The Frenchman has played 17 games for the Blues so far this season, and Transfermarkt values him at around £25m.

Aston Villa have agreed terms to sign Axel Disasi from Chelsea. | Getty Images

Posting on X, Romano said: “Axel Disasi has agreed on personal terms with Aston Villa. Disasi wants to join Villa despite interest from more clubs around Europe after direct talk with Unai Emery, crucial to get the green light.

“[The] deal [is] now up to Chelsea and Villa to reach full agreement.”

But Disasi might not be the only player to move from Stamford Bridge to Villa Park. With striker Jhon Duran wanted by Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, where he would partner Cristiano Ronaldo upfront, Emery could be in the market for a new striker.

According to TalkSport, his top target is Chelsea forward Joao Felix. The 25-year-old was wanted by Emery in the summer transfer window last year, but the Portuguese attacker opted to join Chelsea instead. Since then, he has made just 12 Premier League appearances, and has only played the full 90 minutes once - in the Blues’ 5-1 drubbing of Southampton last month.

But the spending plans don’t stop there; the Telegraph has reported that Aston Villa have also made an approach for Villareal defender Juan Foyth. The Argentinian centre-back, who previously played for Tottenham, could be brought in as a direct replacement for Tyrone Mings, who is awaiting the results of a scan on a potential long-term injury.

If Duran does leave for Al Nassr, for the reported £84m, then Villa will have plenty of cash to splash before the transfer window closes.