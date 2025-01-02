Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aston Villa are ramping up their efforts to sign a new defender after suffering another injury setback.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week, central defender Pau Torres hobbled off the pitch against Brighton with a metatarsal injury - which it’s thought could keep him sidelined for the next couple of months.

Villa have kept just two clean sheets in the Premier League all season, and with manager Unai Emery famed for his defensive prowess, they seem likely to move for another defender before the January transfer window closes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Birmingham Live, Villa are looking at bringing Benfica defender Antonio Silva into the fray. The 21-year-old Portuguese player has gone through the academy ranks and was getting regular first-team football for the club. He has made more than 100 senior appearances already, but has since struggled to lock down his place in the starting XI.

Pau Torres could hardly walk after leaving the field with a foot injury against Brighton. | Getty Images

It’s thought that Villa will have to fend off Serie A giants Juventus to get his signature. Silva’s agent, Jorge Mendes, said: “The Bianconeri want him, and he wants to join them. His current team has the last word.

“He’s a very important player. He has great quality and is being pursued by the most prestigious teams in the world.”

Rashford’s future options expand

While Marcus Rashford’s time at Manchester United seems all but over, the English winger is looking high and low for a new home. After the summer transfer window, it appeared his main options were either Paris Saint-Germain or the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neither seemed a hugely attractive option for Rashford - but now one club is looking to throw him a lifeline to stay in the Premier League.

Football Transfers has reported that Arsenal are considering a move for the 27-year-old, but do so with strict negotiating guidelines. Mikel Arteta is not willing to spend more than £25m on the winger, which is a far cry from the price tag Man United have placed on him.

While Rashford might want the move, the clubs would have to reach an agreement before personal negotiations can take place.