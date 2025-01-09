Aston Villa star set for £21m move to Ipswich Town as medical date agreed
Under manager Unai Emery, Aston Villa are firmly in contention for European football, where the Spaniard thrives (and often scoops up the silverware).
As part of this bid for European glory, Emery has firmly settled on his preferred starting XI, with the likes of Morgan Rogers and Jhon Duran thriving in his system. However, one winger has found himself confined to the bench - and now wants out.
Having re-joined Villa after his stint at Hull City, despite previously having options elsewhere, Jaden Philogene is now on the verge of leaving Villa Park.
According to Birmingham Live, Ipswich Town is his likely destination, with the relegation battlers prepared to pay £21m for his services. The 22-year-old will now go to Portman Road today (January 9) for a medical.
Manager Kieran McKenna will hope that Philogene will be a valuable asset in feeding the likes of Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson.
Philogene last played in the Premier League on December 7, getting 31 minutes as Aston Villa beat Southampton 1-0.
