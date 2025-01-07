It could be a case of one in, one out at Aston Villa this month. | AFP via Getty Images

A Premier League striker who has made waves in the Champions League could be set for a big-money European move.

Earlier this season, the name Jhon Duran became one that struck fear into the hearts of Bayern Munich fans, as a lesser-known striker from Aston Villa gave his side the win against the Bundesliga giants in the Champions League. Since then, he’s been in meteoric form, even displacing England international Ollie Watkins from the starting XI.

Overall, he has now scored 11 goals in all competitions this season. As a result, Europe’s top clubs are keen on securing his signature - and he could well be out the door at Villa Park in the coming weeks.

The move could come at just the right time, with Dortmund forward Donyell Malen reportedly close to joining Aston Villa himself. Many outlets claim that personal terms have already been agreed with the Dutchman.

According to reports, there are two big teams interested in signing Duran, both of whom would likely be paying a huge amount for his services.

TalkSport has suggested that Paris Saint-Germain are gearing up a £60m bid for the striker, who could join the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Lee Kang-In in their attacking line-up. The Ligue 1 side are unbeaten in the league this season with 40 points - seven more than Marseille in second.

The other club interested in Duran is Barcelona, and while that might seem like a more attractive destination for the Colombian, the Spanish giants are having difficulty registering new players, with Dani Olmo sidelined for this exact reason.