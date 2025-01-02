Donyell Malen is a transfer target for Aston Villa. | Getty Images

Aston Villa are looking to add another striker to their already impressive squad, according to reports.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The claret and blue outfit are in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Donyell Malen, in what could be the first bit of business in the Premier League’s January transfer window.

The 25-year-old Dutchman is capable of playing anywhere across the attacking line, and a signal of intent from manager Unai Emery that he wants to compete with the top clubs in Europe. Dortmund are reportedly wanting £16.6m for his services, according to Sky Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But many fans won’t know all that much about Malen - or his surprising connection to another Premier League side. Here’s everything you need to know about the Aston Villa’s potential new signing.

Donyell Malen is a transfer target for Aston Villa. | Getty Images

Past clubs

As a youngster, Malen dreamed of playing for Dutch giants Ajax - and got his wish when he was just eight years old. He spent another eight years growing up at the club and developing his skills before moving to Arsenal in 2015. Malen said at the time that this move was to follow in the footsteps of footballing hero Dennis Bergkamp.

Two years later, Arsenal sold the forward to PSV Eindhoven, marking his return to the Eredivisie once he graduated from the youth system, winning the coveted bronze bull award - given to the most promising rising star in the junior ranks. He helped PSV win the Eredivisie in 2018 - and the following season truly made his mark on the team.

It was a 5-0 drubbing of Vitesse, in which Malen scored all five goals, that announced him on the world stage. He spent the next few years at the Dutch club, helping them finish second in the league in the 2020/21 season and showing his versatility as an attacking asset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was this versatility that secured him a move to Borussia Dortmund at the end of that season, and so far in 2024/25, he has scored five goals in 20 games, also bagging one assist. He has spent more time coming off the bench than making whole appearances - and typically doing so on the wing.

Goalscoring record

Having played across the attacking line, Donyell Malen’s goalscoring record is not up to the same standards as an outright number nine. He’s naturally most prolific as a centre forward, scoring 70 goals in 138 games - an average of just over a goal every two matches.

He’s more effective on the right wing than on the left, with 34 goals and 13 assists compared to 19 goals and 14 assists from a similar number of games. Malen’s best run of goals came during his time at PSV Eindhoven, bagging 55 goals in 116 matches.

At Dortmund, he has since played 138 matches, getting 39 goals in the process.