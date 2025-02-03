Chelsea have entered last-minute talks for a potential £60m sale. | Getty Images

Chelsea have entered surprise last-minute talks to offload one of their attcking players.

As the January transfer window closes at midnight tonight, the clock is ticking for Premier League clubs to get their respective deals over the finish line.

Chelsea have had what manager Enzo Maresca described as a “disaster” of a transfer window, with plenty of dead weight in the squad that has needed shifting. The likes of Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have all struggled for minutes this season and are looking at their options, but no concrete deals have materialised as of yet.

However, defender Axel Disasi seems to be heading out the door, and negotiations are ongoing for Ben Chilwell to join Crystal Palace on loan.

Joao Felix has been linked with a shock move away from Chelsea. | Getty Images

Now, Chelsea have entered last-minute talks to get rid of another of their outcast players.

According to Sky Sports News, the Blues are today (February 3) negotiating with Serie A giants AC Milan to secure a move for Portuguese forward Joao Felix. The 25-year-old only arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer, but seems to have no part of Maresca’s plans for the side.

The news giants have claimed the talks revolve around a permanent deal, with Felix valued by Chelsea at £60m.

Felix was wanted by Aston Villa - even more so after the departure of Jhon Duran last week - but Chelsea are refusing to negotiate with them as the two clubs are rivals for a Champions League spot this season.