Newcastle United agree move for ex-Bournemouth defender as Juventus beckons
Having already sold Miguel Almiron to MLS side Atalanta United, the Magpies could be selling another player on the fringes of their squad before the end of February 3.
Newcastle found themselves in a position where they needed to sell players before buying anyone, thanks to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability (PSR) rules. At one point, even first-team stars like Anthony Gordon were at risk of being sold.
Meanwhile, star striker Alexander Isak is the subject of Arsenal’s affections - and is thought to be manager Mikel Arteta’s ‘dream’ signing.
Now, defender and ex-Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly seems to be heading out the door as well. According to Sky Sports News, Kelly - who has struggled for game time at St James’ Park - has agreed a move to the Serie A.
Posting on X, the news outlet said: “Newcastle defender Lloyd Kelly has agreed a loan move to Juventus with an obligation to make the deal permanent for £20m in the summer.”
On top of the reported £11m Newcastle received for Almiron, Newcastle will have some extra funds to bolster their squad come summertime, as a new arrival before Monday evening seems unlikely.
