A Newcastle United star who has found himself on the fringes of the squad at St James’ Park has made a decision about his future.

Over the past few weeks, rumours have surrounded the future of Miguel Almiron, who has struggled for minutes under Eddie Howe as the likes of Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy are preferred by the manager.

The Paraguayan footballer, 30, had a cult hero season for the Magpies a few years ago and is well-liked by fans - but in order to strengthen their squad, Newcastle have to sell before they can buy players. This is thanks to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) which aim to prevent clubs from overspending on new talent.

Now Almiron has confirmed his future - and made a verbal agreement for a long-term contract.

But this contract will not be at St James’ Park; according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Almiron has made a “verbal agreement” to join Atalanta United FC in the MLS. It comes after weeks of speculation that he would join Charlotte FC, another American club.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Miguel Almiron leaves Newcastle to join Atlanta United, confirmed and here we go. Verbal agreement sealed between all parties, also player side on four year and half contract.

“Fee around $12m for Almiron set to travel for medical tests.”