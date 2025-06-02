There are reports that Tottenham Hotspur have been in touch with a rival Premier League manager.

Despite delivering Tottenham their first trophy for 17 years, it would seem that Ange Postecoglou’s job as manager at Tottenham is still under threat. After the end of the season, Ange Postecoglou went on holiday with his family and has spoken to Australian media whilst there.

ABC News Australia reported that ''Something told me that this was going to be my destiny … this is what I was supposed to do," he tells Australian Story in an exclusive interview airing tonight.

There are now reports that Tottenham Hotspur have been in touch with a rival Premier League manager. When Ange Postecoglou appeared with his team on their victory parade, he told fans that "I'll leave you with this: all the best television series, season three is better than season two."

Despite saying that “season three is better than season two,” rumours of Ange Postecoglou being sacked are not going away. The number one name who keeps being mentioned in terms of Postecoglou’s replacement is Brentford’s manager Thomas Frank.

Alex Crook told talkSport that “Thomas Frank is one of the leading contenders, we know there’s admiration from the Tottenham board for Marco Silva and for Roberto De Zerbi as well. But I think Thomas Frank is very much the frontrunner.”

talkSport also reported that “Frank has a hefty release clause in his Brentford contract, believed to be in the region of £9million.

The Dane also has a long-standing relationship with Spurs' technical director Johan Lange.”

Who are the other contenders for the manager’s job at Spurs?

Marco Silva was another possible contender but he has committed his future to Fulham for another season. Other possible contenders for the job at Spurs include Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner but they are both expected to stay at Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

Is Ange Postecoglou still on holiday?

It would seem that Ange Postecoglou is still on holiday, so if any decision is to be made, it is likely to take place next week.

What is Ange Postecoglou’s salary?

Ange Postecoglou reportedly earns £5m.

Ange Postecoglou’s wife is Georgia and the couple reportedly met in the 1990s when she was South Melbourne’s marketing manager and he was the coach. The couple have three sons, James, Alexi, and Max.