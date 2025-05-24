After Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao, Spurs manager said he is going on holiday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the Spurs win, manager Ange Postecoglou said: "Monday I'm going on my holidays and then qué sera sera". Tottenham beat United 1-0 in the Europa League final on Wednesday 21 May.

Now, the Spurs manager will be off on his holidays with his family. Here we take a look at which destinations managers and football players are likely to travel to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players often seek exclusive resorts, private villas, or yacht trips to avoid paparazzi and fans. Mediterranean or tropical destinations are also popular for their warm weather and vibrant scenes.

Cristiano Ronaldo frequently vacations in Dubai, Ibiza, or his native Madeira, Portugal, often on private yachts. Lionel Messi has been spotted in Ibiza, Miami, and Argentina, and Jack Grealish has regularly been seen in Ibiza or Dubai, embracing the nightlife.

After Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao, Spurs manager said he is going on holiday. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

As for managers, José Mourinho is known for enjoying the Maldives or Portugal. Mikel Arteta might opt for trendy spots like Ibiza or stay closer to home in Spain. While Gareth Southgate often chooses family-oriented destinations like the Algarve or Caribbean resorts. Listed below are top destinations where sports stars are likely to holiday.

Dubai, UAE

A favorite for Premier League managers due to its luxury resorts, year-round sunshine, and privacy. For example, managers like Pep Guardiola have been linked to Dubai for its high-end hotels and golf courses. The city’s proximity (about 7 hours from the UK) makes it ideal for short breaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also a top choice for Premier League stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, and Marcus Rashford. Luxury hotels (e.g., Burj Al Arab), desert safaris, and nightlife draw players. Direct flights from London or Manchester make it accessible.

Ibiza, Spain

Popular for its blend of vibrant nightlife and quiet luxury villas. Managers like Jürgen Klopp have been spotted in the Balearic Islands, where they can relax in private estates or enjoy beach clubs.

It is also favoured by players like Lionel Messi and Neymar for its party scene (e.g., Pacha nightclub) and private villas. Balearic Islands like Mallorca are also popular for quieter retreats.

Maldives

This is a go-to for relaxation, with players like Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah spotted at overwater villas in resorts like One&Only Reethi Rah. Ideal for privacy and Instagram-worthy posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Maldives is also a go-to for managers seeking a tranquil escape. José Mourinho has reportedly vacationed here, enjoying the privacy of luxury resorts like those on private islands.

Long-haul coastal destinations are on the rise - Maldives | Tanya Yatsenko/Stocksy - stock.a

Barbados

Caribbean favourite for UK-based players like Jamie Vardy, offering beaches, golf, and resorts like Sandy Lane. Wayne Rooney and other English managers have been linked to Barbados for its relaxed vibe and direct flights from the UK.

Portugal (Algarve)

Family-friendly with golf resorts, chosen by players like Bruno Fernandes for its proximity and relaxed vibe. The Algarve’s golf resorts and family-friendly villas attract managers like Sir Alex Ferguson (in the past) or current managers looking for a quieter European escape.

Miami attracts players like David Beckham (due to his Inter Miami ties) and Kylian Mbappé for its beaches, nightlife, and celebrity culture. South Beach is a hotspot.