This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Supermarkets have confirmed their opening hours for Monday’s bank holiday.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, as there is no fixed pattern - even among stores in the same chain - it’s best to check your destination before turning up. Unlike Christmas Day and Easter Sunday, when supermarkets close, all stores will be open - but their closing time could be earlier than on a normal Monday. Here’s a run-through of what to expect.

Tesco

Most Tesco superstores in England, Wales, and the Isle of Man will operate from 8am to 6pm, while Scottish stores will be open until 8pm. Tesco Express locations typically maintain their usual hours, though some larger Express stores may follow the 8am to 6pm schedule. In Northern Ireland, stores are expected to operate as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larger Sainsbury’s supermarkets will generally be open from 8am to 8pm. Sainsbury’s Local convenience stores will follow their usual hours, typically from 7am to 11pm. It's recommended to verify specific store hours using the Sainsbury’s store locator.

Morrisons

Most Morrisons stores in England and Wales will open from 7am to 8pm. Scottish branches are expected to operate under their regular hours. As opening times can vary, it's best to check your local store's hours online.

Asda

Asda stores will mostly follow their normal opening hours on the bank holiday. However, some larger stores may close earlier, around 5pm. It's advisable to confirm your local store's hours using the Asda store locator.

Waitrose

Waitrose stores will have varied opening hours on the bank holiday. Many are expected to open from 10am to 4pm, though some Little Waitrose shops may operate from 7am to 10pm. For precise timings, check the Waitrose store locator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidl

Lidl has confirmed that its opening hours will vary across the country over the late May Bank holiday, with many of its stores operating reduced hours on Monday. Some will open until 10pm, but some will close at 8pm. Because of this it has recommended that shoppers check the Lidl store finder.

Aldi

Aldi stores in England and Wales will be open from 8am to 8pm on the bank holiday. Scottish branches will maintain their usual hours, closing at 10pm. Since opening times may vary by location, customers should check their local store's hours on Aldi’s website.

M&S’s opening hours will on the whole stick to their usual pattern, opening until 8pm, 9pm or 10pm. Hours differ depending on the store, and can be checked by clicking here.