Forecasters have warned of heavy rain, strong winds and colder temperatures across the UK this bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office said the weather in the UK is finally turning this week. Saturday, Sunday and Monday are expected to see a “marked change in weather type”, with many areas seeing rain or showers and more unsettled conditions, which are predicted to remain into next week.

It comes as the high pressure that has been dominant for much of the last few weeks. Deputy Chief meteorologist David Oliver said: “We’ll see a change in conditions this weekend as weather systems move in from the Atlantic.

“These will bring rain and windier conditions from the west later Friday, which will spread across the whole of the UK on Saturday. Some heavy rain is expected, especially in the northwest later on Saturday when winds will also strengthen, bringing a risk of coastal gales in the north.”

He added: “These strong winds will continue on Sunday as an area of low pressure passes the northwest of the UK. Blustery showers are expected on Sunday, which will be heaviest and most frequent in the northwest.”

As the UK is set to be hit by rain and low pressure weather conditions this weekend, here are cheap flights you can book to sunny European destinations.

Seville: Ryanair offers flights from London Luton for as low as £15. Temperatures are over 30 degrees this weekend.

Majorca: Enjoy the Balearic sun with flights under £15. Temperatures are over 23 degrees this weekend.

Pula: Jet2 has introduced new flights to this historic beach city, with fares starting at £61 from Manchester. Temperatures are over 20 degrees this weekend.

Tivat: EasyJet offers low-cost flights from multiple UK cities starting at £29.99, making it an ideal destination for a sunny getaway. Temperatures are over 20 degrees this weekend.

Essaouira: Experience the charm of this coastal city with Ryanair flights under £15. Temperatures are reaching 23C this weekend.