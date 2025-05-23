Bank holiday weekend weather: Day-by-day Met Office forecast - unsettled with rain, wind, and some sunny spells
This week has been a mixed bag of some warm weather and some torrential thunderstorms. But the key word as we head into the long weekend seems to be unsettled - it looks like we are in for a variety of weather, according to the Met Office.
Friday’s weather
The Met Office says today will be “largely dry” with some sunshine after a chilly start. Cloud and rain will come in from the west as the day goes on, and the wind may feel a bit chilly. There’s also some rain later on today, again in the west.
The rain and cloud that arrives in the west on will spread eastwards overnight, reaching south-east England by dawn. The Met Office says there will be low cloud and hill fog likely in the west, with heavy rain at times. It will be breezy, but milder than recently.
Saturday’s weather
The Met Office thinks Saturday will feel humid, even though it is likely to stay quite breezy. It’s a cloudy day, with rain and showers scattered across the country. Rain is forecast for most of the country in the morning.
Sunday’s weather
Sunday is likely to see rain and sunny spells. Met Office forecaster Clare Nasir said: “Winds strengthen even further into Sunday with again a lot of showers in the mix, particularly across more western parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.”
The far north west will see strong winds “touching gale force in places” with lots of showers in the mix.
Bank holiday Monday weather
The rain will clear eastwards into Sunday, leaving a mixture of sunny spells and showers, which continue throughout Monday. Forecaster Clare Nasir said: “It's a windy start to next week again with showers.”
There are also likely to be further showers or longer spells of rain on Tuesday, with wind, and feeling quite fresh.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.