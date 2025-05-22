Thousands of music lover will be descending on Sefton Park this weekend as Radio 1’s Big Weekend hits Liverpool.

Sam Fender, Mumford & Sons and Tom Grennan will be headlining the annual event, while other acts such as Lola Young, Tate McRae, The Wombats, AJ Tracey, and Myles Smith also join the lineup over the weekend.

The Uk has been experience glorious warm and dry weather over the past few weeks. Those set to attend Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Sefton park will be hoping that weather keeps up as the summer festival season gets underway.

But will fans be basking in sunshine or will a raincoat be needed? Here’s everything you need to know.

Weather forecast for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025 in Liverpool

Friday

According to BBC Weather, Friday’s conditions will remain mostly dry, with a small chance of drizzle at around 9pm. Temperatures will hit highs of around 17ºC and will remain in the mid teens for most of the day.

BBC Weather says: “Tomorrow will be a fine and dry day with plenty of sunshine and very little, if any, cloud cover, until the evening when widespread cloud will move in from the west with a chance of rain.”

Saturday

Unfortunately for festival-goers, Saturday looks set to be a bit more damp that Friday, with showers expected throughout the day. However, temperatures will remain in the mid to high teens, hitting a peak of 18ºC at around 2pm.

There will be more cloud cover in the sky as well as a “moderate breeze”. The chance of rain increases to more than 66% from 8pm onwards, so be sure to take a waterproof poncho or raincoat if you’re heading to watch Sam Fender.

Sunday

A chance of showers continues into Sunday, which will also see slightly lower temperatures. The mercury will peak at 15C around 2pm, with a fresh freeze from the west possibly making temperatures feel cooler.

BBC Weather said: “Continuing breezy on Sunday with sunshine and a chance of a few isolated blustery showers.”

When is Radio 1’s Big Weekend?

Radio 1’s Big Weekend will take place in Sefton Park, Liverpool from Friday, May 23 until Sunday, May 25. The headline sets from Tom Grennan, Sam Fender and Mumford & Sons will be broadcast live on TV on the following day and times:

Friday: Tom Grennan - 10.40pm, BBC One

Saturday: Sam Fender - 10.55pm, BBC One

Sunday: Mumford & Sons - 10.45pm, BBC Two

Other sets from across the weekend will be shared on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds, with BBC Radio 1 broadcasting live from the event all weekend.