Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025: Lineup, set times & opening times - everything you need to know about Sefton Park festival in Liverpool
The annual music festival take place from Friday, May 23 until Sunday, May 25, with some of the biggest music stars in the world set to hit the stage. Acts such as Sam Fender, Tom Grennan, Lola Young, Tate McRae and many more will perform in Sefton Park throughout the weekend.
For those lucky enough to bag tickets for the huge event - here’s everything you need to know ahead of Radio 1’s Big Weekend.
When do gates open for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool?
On Friday, May 23, gates for Radio 1’s Big Weekend will open at 2pm. They will openen slightly earlier on Saturday (May 24) and Sunday (May 25) at 11am.
Each day of the festival is scheduled at end at around 10pm.
Who is headlining Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025?
Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan will headline the festival on Friday evening, following acts such as Biffy Clyro, James Hype, Natasha Bedingfield and The WOmbats on the main stage.
Geordie musician Sam Fender will headline the festival on Saturday evening, while Mumford & Sons take to the stage in the headline slot on Sunday evening.
What are the set times for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025?
Friday
Radio 1 Main Stage
- 3pm - 4pm: Workout anthems with Rickie & Melvin
- 4pm - 4.35pm: The Wombats
- 4.35pm - 5pm: Radio 1 anthems with Nat & Nicky
- 5pm - 5.30pm: Natasha Bedingfield
- 5.30pm - 6.05pm: Pop anthems with Dean McCullough
- 6.05pm - 6.45pm: James Hype
- 6.45pm - 7.20pm: Party anthems with Sam & Danni
- 7.20pm - 8.05pm: Biffy Clyro
- 8.05pm - 8.45pm: Dance anthems with Charlie Hedges
- 8.45pm - 9.45pm: Tom Grennan
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- 4.05pm - 4.45pm: D.O.D.
- 4.45pm - 5.30pm: Barry Can't Swim
- 5.30pm - 6pm: Jazzy
- 6pm - 6.45pm: Prospa
- 6.45pm - 7.20pm: Katy B
- 7.20pm - 8pm: Nia Archives
- 8.15pm - 9pm: Confidence Man
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- 3pm - 4pm: Shelly
- 4pm - 5pm: Charlie Hedges
- 5pm - 6pm: Martha
- 6pm - 6.45pm: Paige Tomlinson
- 6.45pm - 7.30pm: Girls Don’t Sync
- 7.30pm - 8.15pm: FISH56OCTAGON
- 8.15pm - 9pm: Kettama
BBC Introducing Stage
- 2.20pm - 2.40pm: Miles Temp
- 3pm - 3.30pm: Leonie Biney
- 4pm - 4.30pm: Jayahadadream
- 5pm - 5.30pm: Esme Emerson
- 6pm - 6.30pm: Billy Khan
- 7pm - 7.30pm: Tonia
- 8pm - 8.40pm: Crawlers
Saturday
Radio 1 Main Stage
- 12.30pm - 1.30pm: Radio 1 anthems with Nat & Vicky
- 1.30pm - 2.10pm: Tom Odell
- 2.10pm - 2.55pm: Workout anthems with Maia Beth
- 2.55pm - 3.35pm: Sugababes
- 3.35pm - 4.20pm: Pop anthems with Dean McCullough
- 4.20pm - 5pm: Myles Smith
- 5pm - 5.45pm: Dance anthems with Charlie Hedges
- 5.45pm - 6.25pm: Blossoms
- 6.25pm - 7.10pm: Party anthems with Sam & Danni
- 7.10pm - 7.55pm: Wolf Alice
- 7.55pm - 8.45pm: Soundsystem party with Jeremiah Asiamah
- 8.45pm - 9.45pm: Sam Fender - 20:45-21:45
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- 1.15pm - 2pm: Special guest
- 2.40pm - 3.20pm: Good Neighbours
- 4pm - 4.35pm: Artemas
- 5.15pm - 5.50pm: Jordan Adetunji
- 6.30pm - 7.15pm: Inhaler
- 7.15pm - 8pm: Jack Saunders DJ set
- 8pm - 9pm: Aitch B2B AJ Tracey
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- 2.15pm - 3pm: Charlotte Plank
- 3pm - 4pm: Arielle Free
- 4pm - 5pm: Danny Howard
- 5pm - 6pm: Sarah Story
- 6pm - 7pm: Phoebe I-H
- 7pm - 8pm: Connor Coates
BBC Introducing Stage
- 11.30am - 12pm: KOJ
- 12.30pm - 1pm: Liang Lawrence
- 1.30pm - 2pm: Erin Lecount
- 2.30pm - 3pm: Jetta
- 3.30pm - 4pm: Mackenzy Mackay
- 4.30pm - 5pm: Sienna Spiro
- 5.30pm - 6pm: Superlate
- 6.30pm - 7pm: Luvcat
- 7.30pm - 8pm Secret set
Sunday
Radio 1 Main Stage
- 12.30pm - 1.30pm: Pop anthems with Matt & Mollie
- 1.30pm - 2.15pm: Tate McRae
- 2.15pm - 3pm: Radio 1 anthems with James Cusack
- 3pm - 3.35pm: Lola Young
- 3.35pm - 4.30pm: Pop anthems with Dean McCullough
- 4.30pm - 5pm: Jorja Smith
- 5pm - 5.45pm: Soundsystem party with Jeremiah Asiamah
- 5.45pm - 6.25pm: Wet Leg
- 6.25pm - 7.10pm: Workout anthems with Rickie & Melvin
- 7.10pm - 7.55pm HAIM
- 7.55pm - 8.45pm: Rave-up with Arielle Free
- 8.45pm - 9.45pm: Mumford & Sons
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- 1.45pm - 2.15pm: South Arcade
- 2.55pm - 3.25pm: Hard Life
- 4.15pm - 4.50pm: Joy Crookes
- 5.30pm - 6.05pm: FLO
- 6.45pm - 7.30pm: Self Esteem
- 7.30pm - 8.15pm: Maia Beth DJ set
- 8.15pm - 9pm: JADE
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- 12.30pm - 2pm: Boo
- 2pm - 3pm: Essel
- 3pm - 4pm: Sarah Story
- 4pm - 5pm: Martha
- 5pm - 6pm: Charlie Tee
- 6pm - 7pm: Phoebe I-H
- 7pm - 8pm: Jeremiah Asiamah
BBC Introducing Stage
- 11.30pm - 12pm: PAISLEIGHB
- 12.30pm - 1pm: Keyside
- 1.30pm - 2pm: Dirty Nice
- 3.30pm - 4pm: Fat Dog
- 4.30pm - 5pm: AIMEI
- 5.30pm - 6pm: Courting
- 6.30pm - 7pm: Le Boom
- 7.30pm - 8pm: Pixey
Is Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025 on TV?
Content, including full sets from acts at Sefton park, will be shared across the BBC throughout the weekend.
Tom Grennan’s Friday headline set will be broadcast on BBC One at 10.40pm on the same night, while Sam Fender’s Saturday set will air at 10.55pm on the channel the next evening. Mumford & Sons’ headline set on Sunday will air at 10.45pm on BBC Two on Sunday evening.
Additional sets will be put on BBC iPlayer, and Radio 1 will be broadcasting live from the festival all weekend.