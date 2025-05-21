Radio 1’s Big Weekend is back and this time will bring the party to Sefton Park in Liverpool.

The annual music festival take place from Friday, May 23 until Sunday, May 25, with some of the biggest music stars in the world set to hit the stage. Acts such as Sam Fender, Tom Grennan, Lola Young, Tate McRae and many more will perform in Sefton Park throughout the weekend.

For those lucky enough to bag tickets for the huge event - here’s everything you need to know ahead of Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

When do gates open for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool?

On Friday, May 23, gates for Radio 1’s Big Weekend will open at 2pm. They will openen slightly earlier on Saturday (May 24) and Sunday (May 25) at 11am.

Each day of the festival is scheduled at end at around 10pm.

Who is headlining Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025?

Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan will headline the festival on Friday evening, following acts such as Biffy Clyro, James Hype, Natasha Bedingfield and The WOmbats on the main stage.

Geordie musician Sam Fender will headline the festival on Saturday evening, while Mumford & Sons take to the stage in the headline slot on Sunday evening.

What are the set times for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025?

Friday

Radio 1 Main Stage

3pm - 4pm: Workout anthems with Rickie & Melvin

4pm - 4.35pm: The Wombats

4.35pm - 5pm: Radio 1 anthems with Nat & Nicky

5pm - 5.30pm: Natasha Bedingfield

5.30pm - 6.05pm: Pop anthems with Dean McCullough

6.05pm - 6.45pm: James Hype

6.45pm - 7.20pm: Party anthems with Sam & Danni

7.20pm - 8.05pm: Biffy Clyro

8.05pm - 8.45pm: Dance anthems with Charlie Hedges

8.45pm - 9.45pm: Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan headlines the Friday evening of Radio 1's Big Weekend in Liverpool | Getty Images

Radio 1 New Music Stage

4.05pm - 4.45pm: D.O.D.

4.45pm - 5.30pm: Barry Can't Swim

5.30pm - 6pm: Jazzy

6pm - 6.45pm: Prospa

6.45pm - 7.20pm: Katy B

7.20pm - 8pm: Nia Archives

8.15pm - 9pm: Confidence Man

Radio 1 Dance Stage

3pm - 4pm: Shelly

4pm - 5pm: Charlie Hedges

5pm - 6pm: Martha

6pm - 6.45pm: Paige Tomlinson

6.45pm - 7.30pm: Girls Don’t Sync

7.30pm - 8.15pm: FISH56OCTAGON

8.15pm - 9pm: Kettama

BBC Introducing Stage

2.20pm - 2.40pm: Miles Temp

3pm - 3.30pm: Leonie Biney

4pm - 4.30pm: Jayahadadream

5pm - 5.30pm: Esme Emerson

6pm - 6.30pm: Billy Khan

7pm - 7.30pm: Tonia

8pm - 8.40pm: Crawlers

Saturday

Radio 1 Main Stage

12.30pm - 1.30pm: Radio 1 anthems with Nat & Vicky

1.30pm - 2.10pm: Tom Odell

2.10pm - 2.55pm: Workout anthems with Maia Beth

2.55pm - 3.35pm: Sugababes

3.35pm - 4.20pm: Pop anthems with Dean McCullough

4.20pm - 5pm: Myles Smith

5pm - 5.45pm: Dance anthems with Charlie Hedges

5.45pm - 6.25pm: Blossoms

6.25pm - 7.10pm: Party anthems with Sam & Danni

7.10pm - 7.55pm: Wolf Alice

7.55pm - 8.45pm: Soundsystem party with Jeremiah Asiamah

8.45pm - 9.45pm: Sam Fender - 20:45-21:45

Sam Fender is among the act performing at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Liverpool's Sefton park this weekend. | Getty Images for Coachella

Radio 1 New Music Stage

1.15pm - 2pm: Special guest

2.40pm - 3.20pm: Good Neighbours

4pm - 4.35pm: Artemas

5.15pm - 5.50pm: Jordan Adetunji

6.30pm - 7.15pm: Inhaler

7.15pm - 8pm: Jack Saunders DJ set

8pm - 9pm: Aitch B2B AJ Tracey

Radio 1 Dance Stage

2.15pm - 3pm: Charlotte Plank

3pm - 4pm: Arielle Free

4pm - 5pm: Danny Howard

5pm - 6pm: Sarah Story

6pm - 7pm: Phoebe I-H

7pm - 8pm: Connor Coates

BBC Introducing Stage

11.30am - 12pm: KOJ

12.30pm - 1pm: Liang Lawrence

1.30pm - 2pm: Erin Lecount

2.30pm - 3pm: Jetta

3.30pm - 4pm: Mackenzy Mackay

4.30pm - 5pm: Sienna Spiro

5.30pm - 6pm: Superlate

6.30pm - 7pm: Luvcat

7.30pm - 8pm Secret set

Sunday

Radio 1 Main Stage

12.30pm - 1.30pm: Pop anthems with Matt & Mollie

1.30pm - 2.15pm: Tate McRae

2.15pm - 3pm: Radio 1 anthems with James Cusack

3pm - 3.35pm: Lola Young

3.35pm - 4.30pm: Pop anthems with Dean McCullough

4.30pm - 5pm: Jorja Smith

5pm - 5.45pm: Soundsystem party with Jeremiah Asiamah

5.45pm - 6.25pm: Wet Leg

6.25pm - 7.10pm: Workout anthems with Rickie & Melvin

7.10pm - 7.55pm HAIM

7.55pm - 8.45pm: Rave-up with Arielle Free

8.45pm - 9.45pm: Mumford & Sons

'Messy' chart-topper Lola Young will play Radio 1's Big Weekend on Sunday afternoon. | Getty Images for Coachella

Radio 1 New Music Stage

1.45pm - 2.15pm: South Arcade

2.55pm - 3.25pm: Hard Life

4.15pm - 4.50pm: Joy Crookes

5.30pm - 6.05pm: FLO

6.45pm - 7.30pm: Self Esteem

7.30pm - 8.15pm: Maia Beth DJ set

8.15pm - 9pm: JADE

Radio 1 Dance Stage

12.30pm - 2pm: Boo

2pm - 3pm: Essel

3pm - 4pm: Sarah Story

4pm - 5pm: Martha

5pm - 6pm: Charlie Tee

6pm - 7pm: Phoebe I-H

7pm - 8pm: Jeremiah Asiamah

BBC Introducing Stage

11.30pm - 12pm: PAISLEIGHB

12.30pm - 1pm: Keyside

1.30pm - 2pm: Dirty Nice

3.30pm - 4pm: Fat Dog

4.30pm - 5pm: AIMEI

5.30pm - 6pm: Courting

6.30pm - 7pm: Le Boom

7.30pm - 8pm: Pixey

Is Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025 on TV?

Content, including full sets from acts at Sefton park, will be shared across the BBC throughout the weekend.

Tom Grennan’s Friday headline set will be broadcast on BBC One at 10.40pm on the same night, while Sam Fender’s Saturday set will air at 10.55pm on the channel the next evening. Mumford & Sons’ headline set on Sunday will air at 10.45pm on BBC Two on Sunday evening.

Additional sets will be put on BBC iPlayer, and Radio 1 will be broadcasting live from the festival all weekend.