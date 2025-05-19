Festival goers have been issued a major update on whether events taking place in Brockwell Park, including Wide Awake Festival, are going ahead after a High Court ruling.

A series of summer events, including Mighty Hoopla, Wide Awake and Cross The Tracks festivals, had been scheduled to take place in Brockwell Park in south London from May 23 until June 8. However, these plans were thrown into chaos after a High Court ruled that Lambeth Council did not have the correct planning permission for the events.

Local resident Rebecca Shaman raised the legal challenge, claiming that the council were in violation of a rule that required additional planning permission for the use of parks for more than 28 days in the year. Judge Mr Justice Mould ruled that the park would be in use for 37 days to stage the events, with Ms Shaman telling BBC London: "We are feeling elated, it's been a long time coming. It's regrettable we had to take Lambeth Council to court; it isn't what we wanted to do but we felt they were not engaging with us.

"This has been going on for years, it isn't a one-off situation and it has been a consistent deterioration of the park, to the point where the community had to speak up to protect the park for future generations."

The ruling left the future of the festivals in doubt, with ticketholders not knowing whether this year’s events would go ahead.

Brockwell Live, which operates and runs the park events, has now issued a major update, confirming that all events will go ahead as planned this year. A statement read: “Brockwell Live can confirm that all events in the series will go ahead as planned.

“Friday’s High Court ruling dealt with a particular point of law and whether an administrative process had been carried out correctly. We wish to make it clear that no event will be cancelled as a result of the High Court’s decision.

“We take our stewardship of Brockwell Park seriously. As we prepare to deliver these much-loved, culturally significant events, we remain fully committed to its care, upkeep, and long-term wellbeing. With setup nearly complete, we look forward to opening the gates and welcoming festival goers later this week.”

A Lambeth Council spokesperson said: “Summer Events Limited has applied to Lambeth Council for a new certificate of lawfulness, for 24 days, following the High Court ruling last week on the previous certificate. The council is urgently considering that application. That consideration does not stop the events proceeding.”

Wide Awake will begin the programme of events on May 23, with acts such as Kneecap, CMAT, and English Teacher set to take to the stage. Field Day will take place on May 24, while Cross The Tracks, City Splash and Brockwell Bounce takes place on May 25, 26 and 28 respectively.

Mighty Hoopla will take place over the weekend of May 31 and June 1, with Ciara, Kesha and JADE scheduled to perform. The Lambeth Country Show will round out the programme, with the festival taking place from June 7 until June 8.