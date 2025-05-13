Download Festival 2025: set times released a month ahead of this year’s festival - full list and set clashes
- This year’s full list of set times for Download Festival have been released.
- Who is set to play when, and who is set to clash with who?
- Those heading to the festival can also check out any last-minute changes by virtue of the newly-updated Download Festival app
Start your planning, or your complaining, with the arrival of set times for this year’s Download Festival.
With the festival little over a month away, fans can now find out if the likes of this year’s headliners Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn are set to clash with one of the other acts across the festival ground - but from first look, you should be ok.
From the outset, it looks as if organisers have allowed ample time for fans to shuffle between stages such as Opus and The Avalanche Stage to the main stage, Apex, in order to catch this year’s headliners, but there are some tough choices to make still - including Saturday’s line-up.
The set times come courtesy of the Download Festival app, available for iOS and Android, which will also update fans throughout the festival with any last-minute shuffles to stage times and line-ups.
What are most immediate set clashes at Download Festival 2025?
Those who might not want to trawl through the set times and want to know the most immediate set clashes, we’ve pulled out some of the more significant ones taking place now that the timetable for Download Festival 2025 is available.
Friday June 13 2025
- 19:00 - Weezer (Apex Stage) vs. 19:35 - Within Temptation (Opus Stage)
- 17:30 - Jimmy Eat World (Apex Stage) vs. 17:00 - Myles Kennedy (Opus Stage)
- 20:50 - Green Day (Apex Stage) vs. 21:50 - Apocalyptica (The Dogtooth Stage)
Saturday June 14 2025
- 18:20 - Shinedown (Apex Stage) vs. 19:35 - Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter (Opus Stage)
- 16:50 - Don Broco (Apex Stage) vs. 17:05 - Eagles of Death Metal (Opus Stage
- 20:55 - Sleep Token (Apex Stage) vs. 20:30 - Cradle of Filth (The Dogtooth Stage)
Sunday June 15 2025
- 19:00 - Bullet For My Valentine (Apex Stage) vs. 18:45 - Lorna Shore (Opus Stage)
- 17:00 - Spiritbox (Apex Stage) vs. 17:35 - Airbourne (Opus Stage)
- 21:25 - Korn (Apex Stage) vs. 22:05 - Sikth (The Dogtooth Stage)
Download 2025 - set times in full
Wednesday June 11 2025
The Outpost
- 20:30 - Mat Black
- 19:30 - Fat Foodie
- 18:30 - Laura
- 17:30 - McBagleyBBQ
- 16:00 - Chilli Eating Competition by Clifton Chilli Club
- 15:00 - Adam Purnell - Shropshire Lad
- 13:00 - Axe & Paddle
The Den
- 23:00 - Now That’s What I Call A 00s Mixtape presented by Sophie K
- 22:00 - No-Castle
- 20:15 - John Robertson
- 18:45 - Mat Reed
- 18:30 - Dave Longley
- 17:35 - Pete Otway
- 17:15 - Hayley Ellis
- 17:00 - Dave Longley
- 15:45 - Bethany Black
- 15:30 - Jarred Christmas
- 14:55 - Kyla Cobbler
- 14:15 - Chris Washington
- 14:00 - Jarred Christmas
Ace of Spades Tavern
- 15:00 - Panic! At The Bingo
- 18:00 - Panic! At The Bingo
- 20:30 - Emo Drag Karaoke
- 23:00 - Uprawr
The Doghouse
- 01:00 - Zoe London
- 00:00 - Rockstar
- 22:00 - Lucha Britannia and Slay Duggee present ‘Destruction in the Doghouse’
- 21:00 - Rockstar
- 16:00 - Community Takeover
Thursday June 12 2025
The Outpost
- 23:00 - Cinema
- 20:30 - Mat Blak
- 19:30 - Adam Purnell - Shropshire Lad
- 18:10 - Chilli Eating Competition by Clifton Chilli Club
- 16:50 - Laura
- 16:00 - Chilli Eating Competition by Clifton Chilli Club
- 14:30 - McBagleyBBQ
- 13:30 - Live Free Brunch
- 12:30 - Axe & Paddle
The Doghouse
- 01:30 - Jon Mahon DJ
- 23:00 - Hang The DJs
- 22:30 - Vengaboys
- 19:30 - Famous First Words
- 18:00 - The Scratch
- 16:30 - Dave Hill
- 15:00 - Old Time Sailors
- 13:30 - Choir Noir
- 11:30 - Heavy Metal Sports
- 10:00 - Rockfit
The Den
- 23:30 - Emo Drag Karaoke
- 23:00 - Stokes
- 22:00 - Thanks For The Memories
- 20:45 - Sikisa
- 20:25 - Kate Butch
- 18:20 - Sikisa
- 17:35 - Eddy Brimson
- 17:15 - Lou Conran
- 17:00 - Danny McGloughlin
- 16:25 - Phil Nichol
- 15:30 - Thanyia Moore
- 14:55 - Scott Bennett
- 14:35 - Peter Brush
- 14:15 - Kate Butch
- 14:00 - Thanyia Moore
- 12:00 - Battlesnake
Ace of Spades Tavern
- 23:00 - Alex Baker
- 20:30 - Defender of the Riff
- 17:30 - Never Mind The Download Pub Quiz
- 15:30 - On Wednesdays We Wear Black
- 12:30 - Panic! At The Bingo
Friday June 13 2025
Apex Stage
- 20:50 - Green Day
- 19:00 - Weezer
- 17:30 - Jimmy Eat World
- 16:10 - Rise Against
- 14:00 - CKY
- 13:00 - SIM
Opus
- 19:35 - Within Temptation
- 18:15 - Opeth
- 17:00 - Myles Kennedy
- 15:50 - Northlane
- 14:55 - Dirty Honey
- 13:50 - Starset
- 13:00 - The Scratch
The Dogtooth Stage
- 21:50 - Apocalyptica
- 20:50 - Eivor
- 19:50 - Alcest
- 18:50 - Vola
- 18:00 - Svalbard
- 17:10 - Windhand
- 16:20 - Graphic Nature
- 15:30 - Riding The Low
- 14:40 - Gore.
- 13:50 - Battlesnake
The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio
- 19:55 - McFly
- 18:45 - Elliot Minor
- 17:50 - Crossfaith
- 17:00 - Trophy Eyes
- 16:10 - Bad Nerves
- 15:20 - The Meffs
- 14:30 - Dead Pony
- 13:40 - Unpeople
- 12:50 - Karen Dio
The Doghouse
- 02:00 - Gatekeeper
- 01:00 - Dougie Poynter
- 00:30 - Funeral For A Friend (Acoustic)
- 23:30 - Aled Phillips
- 22:00 - Gatekeeper
- 11:00 - Rockfit
- Ace of Spades Tavern
- 23:00 - Face Down presents Emo Prom
- 10:00 - Download’s Green Day Quiz with Kitty Cowell
The Den
- 01:30 - 90s and 00s Raveyard
- 00:30 - She They Press Play
- 23:00 - She They Press Play
- 11:30 - Justin Hawkins Rides Again
- 10:00 - Rock Kids
The Outpost
- 23:00 - Cinema
- 9:00 - Flowstate
Saturday June 14 2025
Apex Stage
- 20:55 - Sleep Token
- 18:20 - Shinedown
- 16:50 - Don Broco
- 15:30 - Palaye Royale
- 14:15 - Poppy
- 13:05 - Hatebreed
- 12:00 - Loathe
- 11:00 - Static Dress
Opus
- 19:35 - Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter
- 18:10 - The Darkness
- 17:05 - Eagles of Death Metal
- 16:00 - Polaris
- 14:55 - Awolnation
- 13:50 - Currents
- 12:55 - Kim Dracula
- 12:05 - Sophie Lloyd
The Dogtooth Stage
- 20:30 - Cradle of Filth
- 19:25 - Sylosis
- 18:25 - Kittie
- 17:30 - Anaal Nathrakh
- 16:40 - The Funeral Portrait
- 15:50 - Teen Mortgage
- 15:00 - Holy Wars
- 14:10 - Underside
- 13:20 - Zetra
- 12:30 - Bastardane
- 11:45 - Lastelle
- 11:00 - Artio
The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio
- 19:40 - Dayseeker
- 18:30 - Mallory Knox
- 17:20 - Smash Into Pieces
- 15:30 - Mothica
- 14:35 - Lolo
- 13:40 - Split Chain
- 12:45 - Venus Grrrls
- 11:50 - Bex
- 11:00 - Autumn Fires
The Outpost
- 23:00 - Cinema
- 09:00 - Flowstate
The Doghouse
- 01:30 - Modestep DJ Set
- 23:30 - Liam Cormier (Cancer Bats)
- 22:00 - Feelin’ This
- 11:00 - Rockfit
- Ace of Spades Tavern
- 01:00 - Master of Pop Hits
- 22:30 - Bongo’s Bingo
- 10:00 - Download’s Sleep Token Quiz with Kitty Cowell
The Den
- 02:00 - K1
- 01:00 - Dani Filth (and Kam Haq!)
- 00:30 - K1
- 23:00 - Delight
- 10:00 - Slay Duggee
Sunday June 15 2025
Apex Stage
- 21:25 - Korn
- 19:00 - Bullet For My Valentine
- 17:00 - Spiritbox
- 15:40 - Meshuggah
- 14:25 - Jinjer
- 13:10 - Power Trip
- 12:00 - Bleed From Within
- 11:00 - Orbit Culture
Opus
- 20:05 - Steel panther
- 18:45 - Lorna Shore
- 17:35 - Airbourne
- 16:25 - Jerry Cantrell
- 15:30 - Alien Ant Farm
- 14:35 - Municipal Waste
- 13:40 - The Ghost Inside
- 12:40 - Nothing More
- 11:50 - Seven Hours After Violet
- 11:00 - The Southern River Band
Dogtooth Stage
- 22:05 - Sikth
- 21:10 - Whitechapel
- 20:15 - Fit For An Autopsy
- 19:20 - Cattle Decapitation
- 18:25 - Novelists
- 17:25 - Unprocessed
- 16:25 - President
- 15:25 - Vowws
- 14:30 - Survive Said The Prophet
- 13:35 - Vower
- 12:40 - Faetooth
- 11:50 - Archers
- 11:00 - Neckbreakker
The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio
- 20:20 - Kids in Glass Houses
- 19:10 - Me First and The Gimme Gimmes
- 18:00 - Turbonegro
- 16:50 - Dead Poet Society
- 15:50 - House of Protection
- 13:50 - Spiritual Camp
- 12:50 - Amira Efleky
- 11:50 - Arrows in Action
- 11:00 - Harpy
The Den
- 23:00 - Metal Night
- 10:00 - Rock Kids
- Ace of Spades Tavern
- 01:00 - Attitude Era
- 23:00 - Decade
- 10:00 - Download’s Korn Quiz with Kitty Cowell
The Doghouse
- 23:30 - End of the World Party
- 22:00 - Salt Sweat Sugar
- 11:00 - Rockfit
The Outpost
- 23:00 - Cinema
