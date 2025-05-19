Reggae Land 2025: Music festival announces final main stage headliners - what is the full line-up, when is it taking place and where?
Dexta Daps will bring his electrifying presence to Saturday, while Mavado, one of dancehall’s most iconic voices, will take to the stage on Sunday. They join an already heavyweight line-up of over 90 artists set to perform across five vibrant stages.
The music festival will take place at The Milton Keynes National Bowl on August 2nd and 3rd, 2025, with Reggae Land celebrating its 5th anniversary in style. Also announced is Little Lion Sound, who will take over the One Love Stage on Saturday with their infectious energy and signature selections.
Following a record-breaking edition in 2024, Reggae Land returns with enhanced production, and a jam-packed programme of reggae, dancehall, dub, jungle, and DnB. There will also be a Caribbean food village with over 70 vendors, a reggae flea market and more.
With already announced names including Chronixx, Capleton, Steel Pulse, Gyptian, Alpha Blondy, Kabaka Pyramid, Protoje, Tanya Stephens, Spragga Benz, Morgan Heritage, Iration Steppas, Mungo’s Hi Fi, Mad Professor, and Aba Shanti I, Reggae Land 2025 promises an unforgettable weekend. Listed below is the full line-up.
Saturday
Main Stage
Capleton – Dexta Daps - Protoje – Gyptian – Lila Iké – General Levy – Becca D – StyxloHosted by Solo Banton
One Love Stage
Alpha Blondy – Christopher Martin – Morgan Heritage – Etana – Little Lion Sound –Queens Of Lovers Rock Ft Carroll Thompson, Janet Kay & Adele Harley – Black Roots – Ras Kwame
Carnival Stage
Jungle Cakes Takeover w/ Ed Solo B2B Deekline b2b Benny Page Ft Navigator – Mampi Swift Ft Navigator – Ragga Twins Crew, Reggae Roast Ft Mr Williamz & Adj – Shabba Presents Carnival Sound (Lyvonne The Don, Janelle Wynter, MC Serocee) – Earl Gateshead – DJ AG
Rompa’s Reggae Shack
Iration Steppas - Ardimann MC - Daddy Nature - DJ Dansey - JP (World Dance) - MC Raptor - Mister Bounce - T-Cuts
The Dub Stage
Mad Professor Presents 45 Years of Ariwa w/ Tony Benjamin, Sister Aisha, I-Jah – Trojan Sound System – King Tubby’s Sound System – Greensleeves Sound System
Sunday
Main Stage
Chronixx – Mavado – YG Marley – Steel Pulse – Kabaka Pyramid – Sevana – StyxloHosted by Solo Banton
One Love Stage
Spragga Benz – Marcia Griffiths & Tanya Stephens – Israel Vibration – Everton BlenderJah Lil – Mortimer – Ras Kwame
Carnival Stage
20 years of Serial Killaz Ft Top Cat & Mad Sam – Seani B – Mampi Swift Ft Navigator – Ray
Keith B2B Nicky Blackmarket Ft Moose – Don Letts – Kash & Pharoah G (1Xtra) – Dennyhus
Rompa’s Reggae Shack
Channel One - Ardimann MC - Ayito - Boxer Banton - Daddy Nature - Dub Pistols (DJ Set) - Skilzee - Uncle Dugs (94 Jungle Set)
Mungo’s Hi Fi – Aba Shanti I – Saxon Sound – Dub Smugglers – Rampage Sound – Dub Pistols Sound System – Side By Side Sound System