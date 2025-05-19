Electric Bay Festival 2025: Star-studded three-day line-up announced

Bloc Party, Fatboy Slim, Andy C, Hedex, The Coral, Everything Everything, Goldie Live, K Motionz and Mozey set to headline the English Riviera’s biggest music weekend with guest appearance from Idris Elba

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

11-13 July. Three Days. One Incredible Festival.

The English Riviera is set to come alive once again as Electric Bay Festival returns bigger than ever in 2025, expanding to three full days of unmissable music from 11 – 13 July set amidst the beautiful surroundings of the iconic Torre Abbey Meadows.

Presented by Louder and Beatz n Bobz, this year’s festival welcomes a phenomenal line-up of headline talent including Bloc Party, Fatboy Slim, Andy C and Hedex, promising an unforgettable weekend by the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Electric Bay Festival 2025

Following the overwhelming success of previous years, Electric Bay has cemented its reputation as one of the South West’s most anticipated music events. Weekend tickets and VIP upgrades are now officially on sale.

Kicking off the weekend with a bang, acclaimed indie rock pioneers, Bloc Party will deliver a high-energy live performance featuring iconic tracks like Helicopter and Banquet. Supporting acts include Mercury Prize-nominated The Coral, genre-defying Everything Everything, local favourites Pattern Pusher, and rising stars Holy Youth Movement.

Then on Saturday, legendary DJ and producer Fatboy Slim returns to Torquay for a day of dance music euphoria. His “Fatboy Slim Loves Torquay” showcase will include all the hits fans love, with a stacked support lineup including Idris Elba (special guest), Paul Woolford, Sarah Story, Kilimanjaro, and Alex Souloud.

Wrapping up the festival on Sunday, Drum and bass takes centre stage as Worried About Henry powers WAHIn The Bay. Festivalgoers can expect an explosive finale headlined by Andy C and Hedex, joined by legends like Goldie Live, K Motionz, Sota B2B Mozey, IVY, and a Born On Road takeover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the English Riviera, Electric Bay Festival offers a one-of-a-kind outdoor music experience, featuring world-class artists, stunning production, and a vibrant atmosphere. Local food vendors and bars will once again line the festival grounds, offering a variety of delicious menus to fuel the party.

Carolyn Custerson, CEO of the English Riviera BID Company, commented: “Electric Bay Festival continues to raise the bar, bringing globally renowned artists to the English Riviera. With three incredible days of music, we expect a record turnout, further solidifying the region as a top destination for major events, delivering a significant boost to the local economy, and allowing visitors to escape their everyday.”

To secure your place early and be part of the English Riviera’s biggest summer celebration, weekend passes, single-day tickets, and VIP upgrades are available now at www.electricbayfestival.com.