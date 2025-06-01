Ruben Amorim | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Latest news and rumours from around the Premier League

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League clubs have the chance to bring in some new signings this summer. They also have the opportunity to let players head out the exit door as well when the transfer window opens up for business. Liverpool won the title this past season and will be hoping to do the same again next year.

Arsenal and Manchester City will have something to say about that though. Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland are also in the top flight. The three promoted Championship teams have replaced Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko deal

Manchester United are ‘interested’ in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko along with Arsenal, as per CaughtOffside. The Red Devils are in the hunt for reinforcements ahead of the next campaign. Ruben Amorim’s side underperformed last term and need to add some more quality to their ranks.

Sesko, 22, is a man in-demand right now and Leipzig will face a battle to keep hold of him amid attention from elsewhere. The Slovenia international, who has made 41 caps for his country to date, has been on the books of his current club since joining them back in 2023. He has scored 39 goals in 87 games so far, 21 of which came last season.

If United landed the attacker, he would significantly boost their forward options. The Red Devils are crying out for some more firepower up top and Sesko would fit the bill. However, they may need to see off competition from the Gunners if they are to lure the player to Old Trafford.

Reporter Kaveh Solhekol has told Sky Sports: “Arsenal will sign a striker this summer. I think they will sign a world-class striker, like Victor Gyokeres from Sporting or Benajmin Sesko from RB Leipzig. It will be Zubimendi and a striker, as well as other players. Next season, he [Arteta] wants to win the the title. He has been putting pressure on the board. They will be active in the window."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crystal Palace hope for Eberechi Eze contract extension

Crystal Palace are hoping to tie down Eberecho Eze to a new deal, according to the I paper. The Eagles want to secure the attacking midfielder to fresh terms to fend off interest from other teams. He helped the London outfit win the FA Cup earlier this month after their Wembley win over Manchester City.

Eze, 26, is one of Oliver Glasner’s most prized assets and he will be desperate to retain his services. The London-born man moved to Selhurst Park back in 2020 and he has since scored 39 goals in 166 matches in all competitions, 14 of which came in the last campaign. Prior to his move, he caught the eye in the second tier at QPR.

After winning the FA Cup, he said: "I'm probably not as surprised as everyone else, but of course I'm grateful to God to have the opportunity to be in that position. To be able to do that and to bring a trophy to south London, that's the biggest thing, something that the club hasn't had before - a trophy. So to be part of the squad that has done that, I almost have no words."