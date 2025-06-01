Bitter derby rivals Sunderland and Newcastle are already going at each other’s throats after the former secured promotion to the Premier League.

Victory over Sheffield United in the Championship play-offs saw the Black Cats return to the top-flight of English football for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

The Tyne-Wear derby between the two clubs has been an infamous one over the years, although the two teams have only met once since Sunderland were relegated, in the FA Cup back in 2024.

Now, the two clubs have taken the rivalry away from the pitch - as they battle it out to sign a highly-rated player from Ligue 1.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Black Cats are keen to sign defender Wilfried Singo from AS Monaco. The 24-year-old Ivorian has been with the club for the past two seasons and greatly impressed under manager Adi Hutter.

The catch? Newcastle also want to sign him.

Having secured Champions League football for next season, the Magpies might be a more attractive destination for Singo. However, a move to Sunderland would see him almost certainly getting more regular first-team football.

Monaco are reportedly willing to let him go for a fee of £20m, as the Black Cats look to strengthen their side upon their Premier League return.