Newcastle United are in the market for a new goalkeeper - who could replace Nick Pope in the starting XI.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, the Magpies are on the verge of beating Arsenal, Barcelona, and other European clubs to the signing of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

The 24-year-old has had a standout 2024/25 season, playing a key role in helping Espanyol secure La Liga survival following being promoted the previous year. His form has attracted attention across Europe, with a £25m release clause making him an appealing target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garcia has been linked with both Arsenal and Barcelona in recent months. While earlier reports suggested a move to the Emirates was close, it’s believed he would have served as a backup to David Raya at Arsenal or Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona - an unappealing prospect for a player seeking regular first-team football.

Newcastle, in contrast, are actively searching for a new first-choice goalkeeper and view Garcia as a potential starter. Burnley’s James Trafford has also been linked with the Magpies, but Garcia appears to be the frontrunner.

Speaking earlier this month, Garcia remained non-committal about his future.

“I’m very calm. Many things are coming up and I want to rest now,” he said. “These are things that don’t depend solely on me. I’m an Espanyol player. If something comes along that seems good to them and to me too, it will be decided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m focused on my feelings and those of the people I care about.”

Spanish journalist Quique Iglesias, reporting for Cadena Cope, now claims that Garcia is “very likely” to sign for Newcastle in the coming days, ruling out a move to Barcelona in the process.