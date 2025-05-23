Newcastle United are keen to bolster their defence going into next season - and Eddie Howe already has someone on his radar.

The Magpies have been fairly solid defensively this season - but the back line has been plagued by injuries over the past 12 months. The likes of Lewis Hall, Sven Botman and Kieran Trippier have all been sidelined at various points in Newcastle’s campaign.

With European football on the agenda again for next season, manager Howe is keen to improve his squad once again, having endured a “frustrating” transfer window last summer, where he missed out on signing top target Marc Guehi, who remained at Crystal Palace instead.

According to TBR Football, a centre-back is once again his top priority, although he seems to have shifted his affections away from the England international.

Instead, Howe is showing an interest in AC Milan defender Malik Thiaw. The German, 23, would be a versatile asset to the Magpies, capable of also playing at right-back or defensive midfield.

Thiaw is reportedly available for a fee of £25m, although Newcastle will have to battle it out with Tottenham Hotspur for the centre-back’s signatture.

When asked about the transfer rumour, Howe said: “I’m always reluctant to comment on these things, but he’s a player I know about, of course I do, from our games in the Champions League against Milan and yeah, he’s a very good player, but that’s it.”

Speaking on Sky Sports News, ex-Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson added that regardless of signings, Newcastle will struggle to mount a Premier League title challenge.

He said: “There are three teams that can win the Premier League next season - hat will be Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City. They will be the three teams. I do not see anyone else challenging.

“Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle will be challenging for the other [European] places, in my opinion. That is it.”