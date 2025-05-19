Alexander Isak might not be available for Newcastle United’s final Premier League game this season.

That is the message coming out of St James’ Park after the club’s record signing missed their clash with Arsenal at the weekend. According to reports, Isak travelled to London with the team, but was left out of the matchday squad due to a groin injury.

It’s an injury that has hindered the 25-year-old’s season; it hasn’t necessarily shown on the pitch, having scored 27 goals in 41 games across all competitions, but is an injury he has been contending with for quite some time now.

While Newcastle were beaten 1-0 at the Emirates, Isak was sent for a precautionary groin scan after reporting some discomfort. Now, as the Magpies battle for a Champions League spot, manager Eddie Howe has shared an update on his condition.

Asked if Isak would feature in their final match of the season - against Everton on Sunday, May 25, Howe said: “Yeah, that's unknown. I don't know at this moment in time. He only felt pain really after training.

“He felt fine during training and then just a bit of stiffness, really so he went for a scan this morning really purely as a precaution. But then it became obvious he wasn't going to be fit to play. So I don't know - I think a lot will depend on how he reacts in the next few days.

“I think he's had a couple of groin issues off either side. I think this is one that he had earlier in the season. I don't think this is a surgery issue. I don't think it's something that needs mending.

“It certainly probably needs looking at as to why he's getting these sort of groin complaints. But yeah, it's definitely not a surgery issue.

“It's probably more of a what's he doing to strengthen that area issue, which we'll of course look at and focus on.”

Newcastle are currently third in the league, level on points with Chelsea and Aston Villa in fourth and fifth. Manchester City and Nottingham Forest are just one point behind, with the top five teams securing Champions League football next season.