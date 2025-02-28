Alexander Isak’s goalscoring form has ground to a halt thanks to a groin injury. | Getty Images

Eddie Howe has insisted Newcastle are not a one-man team as they sweat on the fitness of star striker Alexander Isak.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old Sweden international, who has 21 goals to his name so far this season, sat out Wednesday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool with a slight groin injury and will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash with Brighton at St James’ Park.

Should Howe again be without his most potent weapon as he looks to guide the club into the latter stages of another cup competition, plugging the gap would be a significant challenge, although the Magpies boss is adamant that his armoury is not otherwise bare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if his team was dependant on Isak, he said: “I don’t think so. But in saying that, we recognise Alex’s strengths and his abilities.

Alexander Isak’s goalscoring form has ground to a halt thanks to a groin injury. | Getty Images

“I don’t think we’re a one-man team. I would never classify us in that bracket. But Alex brings unique qualities in that centre-forward role, that pivotal middle role that we need. We have other ways of playing, other skill-sets that we can utilise.”

Callum Wilson, making just his ninth appearance of an injury-hit season, was asked to lead the line at Anfield in Isak’s absence, and the 33-year-old passed up a glorious chance to cancel out Dominik Szoboszlai’s opener, in the process highlighting Isak’s blistering form.

Howe added: “With him when he’s not playing, the team takes a different look. It’s still a team that can be successful, in my opinion, but we’d have to do it a different way. Alex has stand-out qualities in his game. We’ve moulded our game to his qualities. He’s an outstanding talent who possesses skills and abilities that make us better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s no disrespect to anyone else we have. Callum did a great job on Wednesday - we saw some really good bits the other night - but we really missed Alex.”

Medics will run the rule over Isak, along with Wilson, who suffered a facial injury at Liverpool, defender Sven Botman and midfielder Joelinton, ahead of the clash with the Seagulls. However, with another date against the Reds - this time at Wembley on March 16 - to come, Howe will not take any risks.