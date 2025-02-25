Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is one of the most sought-after footballers in world football right now. | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle’s star man could be on his way out of St James’ Park this summer - depending on how his team finishes the season.

The Magpies are currently fifth in the Premier League, level on points with Manchester City in fourth but five goals behind on goal difference.

A major part of the team’s success this season has been striker Alexander Isak, who has scored 21 goals in all competitions at the time of publication. The Swedish forward, 25, has established himself as one of the most prolific centre-forwards in European football.

Following this, he has also attracted the attention of some of Europe’s elite clubs - particularly teams wanting to sign a striker in the summer transfer window. This includes two of the Premier League’s top clubs, one of which is finishing out the season without a recognised centre-forward in their squad.

Newcastle will be reluctant to part ways with their leading goalscorer, and will reportedly demand a transfer fee of around £150m - while also trying to pin him Isak with a new contract.

But the Mirror has reported that both Liverpool and Arsenal are lining up potential bids for him this summer; more worryingly for Newcastle fans, Isak may even entertain these approaches.

The tabloid claimed that Isak’s future at St James’ Park rests entirely on them securing a top four finish in the Premier League this season. Isak wants to play in the Champions League and challenge for silverware, and there may even be a clause in his contract allowing him to leave if this condition is not met.

With Callum Wilson’s contract expiring at the end of the season too, it would explain the Magpies’ renewed interest in Atalanta and ex-Everton striker Ademola Lookman.