Isak injury: How long are Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier out for after Newcastle duo injured in Brentford win?
The Magpies beat Brentford 2-1 at St James’ Park yesterday (April 2) but have paid dearly for their three points. During the game, both Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier came off injured.
Midfielder Joelinton also went down injured, but was not substituted off and finished the game.
With an intense run-in for the rest of the Premier League season, including games against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Arsenal on the horizon, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will need his squad at full strength if they are to secure a top four finish - and Champions League football.
Speaking to NationalWorld’s sister title the Shields Gazette after the match, Howe was asked about both Isak and Trippier’s injuries, as well as when we might see them back on the pitch.
He said: “We had players in different physical moments and we looked to have picked up a few minor injuries. We are relieved to come through with the three points.
I think on another day he [Isak] would have scored more. But I don't think he was feeling 100 per cent, which is why we withdrew him. We hope it's nothing serious. But he's such a talent and he's such a big player for us.
“He just wasn't feeling 100 per cent in his groin, I don't think. And was just a little bit unsure in his movements. So that's why we withdrew him.
“[Trippier] said it was like a cramped sensation in his groin, so we hope it's nothing serious. But that is the negative, we've got a few niggles - we have such a small squad, as you've seen from our bench today. So we can't afford to pick up any injuries.”
